Tech firm Apple has reportedly sacked one of its employees over a social media post wherein a woman, named Natasha Dach, lashed out at "Zionists" for being "murderers and thieves".

The posts from the Turkey-based employee came to Apple's attention after a pro-Israel watchdog, StopAntisemitism, posted screenshots of it on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter).

The post by Dach read: "For the few Zionists on my list that unfollowed me or plan to do, lol, u guys sometimes forget that I am a proud German," Dach wrote. "I know who you really are: murderers and thieves," she said.

"You sneak into countries, steal people's lives, jobs, homes, streets, push them, bully them, torture them. And when people act on it, you call it terrorism. You are doing this for generations. Invasion is the only thing you are capable of. You are the only terrorists, and history will note that this time!!" Dach added.

The group even shared the link to her LinkedIn profile on X and tagged Apple in the hope that some action will be taken against her.

"Natasha Dach, an Apple employee, proudly states her German heritage and know-how of Jews: - sneaking in countries - stealing peoples lives - torturing others. Horrifying @Apple," read the post by the group.

A few hours later, the group claimed that the woman is no longer an employee at Apple. Dach has deleted her LinkedIn and Instagram accounts since. However, Apple has not issued any statement confirming the termination of the woman in question.

Her LinkedIn profile indicated that she worked as a technical specialist and manager apprentice at Apple.

The October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel and the retaliatory Israeli airstrikes and ground offensive by its security forces in Gaza have left people divided.

According to a Jewish charitable organisation, anti-Semitic incidents across the UK have also been on the rise since the Hamas attack on Israel. Last month, a north-east London synagogue was targeted with "Kill Jews" and "Death to Israel" slogans by occupants of a passing car who were waving a Palestinian flag.

London witnessed a 1,353% rise in antisemitic incidents in the first week of the Hamas attack, according to the Met Police.

In recent years, antisemitism in the UK has reached an all-time high. In December 2019, the number 911 was spray-painted onto multiple premises in North London. The 911 symbol is thought to refer to an antisemitic conspiracy that Jewish people were responsible for the 9/11 attack.

Anti-semitism is on the rise in European countries like France and Germany as well, and Jews fear backlash after Israel retaliated to the Hamas attack.

The October 7 attack:

The massive assault by Hamas militants resulted in the deaths of 1,400 people in Israel. They also took more than 200 people as captives. The Hamas gunmen crossed over into Israel by land, sea, and air, attacking the southern and central parts of Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

In retaliation for the Hamas attacks, Israel's prime minister formally declared war against the militant outfit.

More than 9,000 Palestinians, including 4,000 children, have since been killed in retaliatory Israeli strikes after the Hamas attack, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which is also controlled by Hamas.

Nearly 30,000 buildings in northern Gaza have been damaged in Israeli airstrikes, while thousands have sustained injuries. A United Nations report has claimed that entire neighbourhoods have been reduced to rubble and over a million Palestinians have been displaced.

The death toll has surpassed that of the third war between Israel and Hamas in 2014, according to the United Nations. It is the deadliest war for Israel since the 1973 conflict with Egypt and Syria. Israel has vowed to continue to wipe out Hamas until they return all hostages to Israel and surrender.