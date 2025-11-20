US President Donald Trump surprised MAGA supporters and critics on Wednesday after openly defending the need for more foreign workers to keep major US factories running, a stance sharply at odds with his long-standing anti-immigration politics and the expectations of his MAGA base.

Speaking at the US-Saudi Investment Forum in Washington, Trump argued that Americans 'lack the expertise' required for certain high-skill sectors, particularly in semiconductor manufacturing. The 'anti-immigrant' President even insisted that the United States must temporarily rely on migrant labour until its own workforce 'catches up'.

MAGAs, however, are not happy that he's ditching his America-first promise in the 2024 campaign period.

Trump to MAGA: America Needs Migrants to Build Chips

In his speech, Trump surprisingly defended visas for high-skilled migrant workers, especially those employed in semiconductor production.

He stated that thousands of foreign experts would be necessary to get facilities operational, referring to the massive chip-plant expansion in Arizona led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

According to POLITICO, Trump is aware that many conservatives would be 'unhappy' with his decision, jokingly saying that his poll numbers went down for admitting America's need for migrant workers.

However, Trump reassured his MAGA supporters that he still wants to 'Make America Great Again' with Americans in mind, but added that these skilled workers would be essential because they would 'teach our people' how to build advanced chips.

He also explained that his move is not a 'political shift' to the policies of the left and that it's only a temporary 'practical reality' in the country, saying American workers cannot immediately fill these positions without training from overseas specialists. Companies invest billions in the US manufacturing, he stated that they will need the right talent to avoid costly delays and bring a lot of their people until the domestic workforce is fully prepared.

MAGA Not Happy With Trump's Support for H-1B Visa

Trump supporters did not take the news well, believing employment visas, especially the H-1B programme, harm American workers by increasing job competition. They echoed his earlier sentiment to 'restrict' nearly all forms of migration.

Critics accused him of contradicting his own campaign message, while business leaders praised the comments as a real eye-opener about labour shortages.

The frustration among Trump loyalists also comes at a moment when the administration is also battling public anger over inflation. Despite Trump's insistence that prices are falling, many households still feel the strain of elevated costs. That has made immigration, jobs, and wages deeply interconnected issues for his base, who voted for him over his promises.

In his defense, Trump shared that his administration has taken steps to tighten the visa system. White House's decision earlier this year was to introduce a $100,000 fee for new H-1B applicants, a move the administration said would discourage US companies from overusing the visa pathway.

The administration has also launched new investigations into alleged H-1B 'abuse', arguing that foreign workers must not be hired when qualified Americans are available.

White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers defended the administration's record, stating that Trump has strengthened protections for American workers through new guidance. 'America's manufacturing industry is being reshored through powerful tariffs and trade deals; and illegal immigrants are no longer stealing taxpayer-funded benefits', Rogers said.