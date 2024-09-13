KEY POINTS The platform is designed to leverage the things that generative A.I. already does well

Apple is set to revolutionise the tech landscape once again with the launch of its AI-powered platform, Apple Intelligence, next month. First introduced during its annual conference in June, the suite of AI-backed features and tools is expected to deeply integrate with Apple's upcoming iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia releases. With a host of new functionalities, Apple Intelligence promises to enhance user experience across its devices.

What is Apple Intelligence?

Apple Intelligence is Apple's foray into artificial intelligence, designed to harness the capabilities of generative AI to improve existing features. Developed in collaboration with OpenAI, this platform builds upon the AI technologies that have taken the tech world by storm, following the success of tools like ChatGPT.

Similar to Google Gemini and other AI platforms, Apple Intelligence has been trained on large information models, enabling it to generate and understand text, images, video, and even music. Apple's AI integration will roll out across multiple apps, allowing users to benefit from a variety of functionalities designed to improve their productivity and creativity.

Key Features of Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence includes a range of innovative tools designed to enhance user experience across Apple's ecosystem:

Improved Siri : With AI-enhancements, Siri will appear as a pulsating light on the edge of the home screen, offering more intuitive and natural responses.

: With AI-enhancements, Siri will appear as a pulsating light on the edge of the home screen, offering more intuitive and natural responses. Email Summarisation : Users will benefit from AI-driven tools to summarise lengthy emails and documents efficiently.

: Users will benefit from AI-driven tools to summarise lengthy emails and documents efficiently. Writing Tools : This feature offers text proofreading, rewriting, and summarisation using AI-powered language models. It will be available across popular Apple apps such as Mail, Messages, Pages, and Notifications.

: This feature offers text proofreading, rewriting, and summarisation using AI-powered language models. It will be available across popular Apple apps such as Mail, Messages, Pages, and Notifications. Apple Image Playground : A creative space for users to manipulate images with AI tools.

: A creative space for users to manipulate images with AI tools. Genmoji : Users can create custom emojis based on their descriptions, offering a personalised emoji experience.

: Users can create custom emojis based on their descriptions, offering a personalised emoji experience. Priority Notifications : AI-powered notification management will prioritise alerts based on user behaviour.

: AI-powered notification management will prioritise alerts based on user behaviour. AI-Generated Photo Memory Movies : Apple Intelligence will automatically create memory videos from users' photos.

: Apple Intelligence will automatically create memory videos from users' photos. Search in Videos : Enhanced video content search capabilities will allow users to quickly locate specific moments in videos.

: Enhanced video content search capabilities will allow users to quickly locate specific moments in videos. AI-Powered Photo Editing : Advanced AI tools will make photo editing more accessible and sophisticated.

: Advanced AI tools will make photo editing more accessible and sophisticated. Image Wand in Notes: The Notes app will feature enhanced image annotation capabilities, making it easier for users to mark up and edit images.

Supported Devices

Apple Intelligence will be available on select iPhones, iPads, and Macs, starting next month. However, the new features will only be accessible on the latest devices equipped with M1 chips or later. The following devices are expected to support Apple Intelligence:

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (A17 Pro)

iPad Pro (M1 and later)

iPad Air (M1 and later)

MacBook Air (M1 and later)

MacBook Pro (M1 and later)

iMac (M1 and later)

Mac Mini (M1 and later)

Mac Studio (M1 Max and later)

Mac Pro (M2 Ultra)

While the Pro versions of the iPhone 15 will have full access to Apple Intelligence, standard models will not, due to chipset limitations. However, the entire iPhone 16 line will support Apple Intelligence upon its release.

Availability and Regulatory Challenges

The global launch of Apple Intelligence is slated for October, but European users may experience delays due to compliance issues with the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA). The DMA, designed to ensure fair competition in the digital market, places stringent requirements on large tech companies, including Apple.

Apple has expressed concerns over the security implications of complying with the DMA. In a statement, the company warned, "The DMA requires changes to this system that bring greater risks to users and developers... This includes new avenues for malware, fraud and scams, illicit and harmful content, and other privacy and security threats."

The UK will also face delays, as the Competition and Markets Authority found Apple's claims regarding security during an antitrust investigation to be insufficient. As a result, UK English support for Apple Intelligence will not be available until December.

The iPhone 16 and AI Integration

Apple has been under pressure to deliver something revolutionary to spark renewed interest in its iPhone line. The upcoming iPhone 16, revealed at the company's "Glowtime" event, includes significant AI-driven upgrades. One of the standout features is a camera button on the outside of the handset, hinting at the internal AI advancements designed to push the boundaries of smartphone technology.

Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, described the iPhone 16 as a leap forward, stating that the AI integration would "push the boundaries of what a smartphone can do." However, Apple faces stiff competition as other tech giants have already introduced AI-powered features in their devices.

Business Challenges for Apple

Despite unveiling the new iPhone 16, Apple's stock performance during the "Glowtime" event was lacklustre, with shares ending the day flat. The company's stock has been under pressure as Apple tries to regain its competitive edge in the fast-evolving AI space.

Apple's iPhone sales, which account for approximately half of the company's total revenue, have stagnated recently, slipping by 1% over the nine months ending 29 June compared to the previous year.

Other AI-Powered Updates

Alongside Apple Intelligence and the iPhone 16, the company also announced updates to its Apple Watch and AirPods during the "Glowtime" event. The AI-driven updates include:

AirPods will now automatically lower the volume when users engage in in-person conversations.

Users will be able to decline calls with a simple shake of the head.

The Pro version of AirPods can now function as a "clinical-grade" personal hearing aid for those with mild to moderate hearing loss.

As Apple Intelligence gears up for its official release next month, users can look forward to a host of new AI-powered features designed to enhance productivity, creativity, and the overall user experience. While delays in Europe and the UK are inevitable due to regulatory challenges, Apple remains committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the AI space, hoping to reclaim its position as a leader in the tech industry.