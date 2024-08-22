The recent announcement that the development of the Vision Pro 2 has stalled and that Apple is instead working on a cheaper version of the headset has surprised many in the business. After all, the company strives to produce the highest-quality products for the premium market. Is the fact that it is already looking to downgrade its latest innovation just a few months after its release a worrying sign?

Consumers and tech industry insiders alike have begun asking themselves if this really is a sign of trouble or simply a commercial decision made to exploit the market to the maximum. What is the thinking behind Apple's strategy adjustment for its flagship headset product, and is it really so different from what has happened with other Apple products in the past?

A Mixed Start

Apple recently announced that it has suspended work on the second version of Vision Pro, its mixed-reality headset designed for virtual reality, immersive media consumption, work collaboration and even virtual shopping. The headset, launched to great fanfare in February 2024, sold close to half a million units in the following months. It received a positive reception from many users and tech critics, and many developers have already adopted it.

Most of the biggest hits on Steam, such as GTA V and Elden Ring, can be experienced on Vision Pro, along with many new independent titles. Naturally, apps already compatible with Apple products, such as the extensive catalogue of games in the Apple Arcade, have seamlessly transitioned. You can already shoot hoops in NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, chop up apples and oranges in Super Fruit Ninja and launch into the shoes of Barry Steakfries in Jetpack Joyride 2.

The innovative approach these games adopt could inspire many more developers to reimagine how players experience their games – the BetMGM platform could soon offer new ways to consume the latest sports news and stats.

However, sales have plateaued, and buyers have provided some negative feedback, noting its lack of field of vision and heaviness compared to comparable products. For this reason, the company is now expected to devote greater efforts to developing a cheaper version of the headset. What can consumers expect from the more affordable version?

Significant Alterations

First, many of the Vision Pro's most important features will likely be retained. The operating system will be retained, while the eye tracking and hand controls should operate in much the same way. At the same time, with Apple reportedly struggling to reduce production costs to enable a cheaper version of the product, some important features might not make the cut.

Most notably, the new device is expected to lack the EyeSight display, which shows the user's eyes on the front of the headset. Similarly, the field of view for the virtual reality screen presented inside the headset may be limited. The new version of the Vision Pro will almost certainly have a less powerful chip.

This would lead to a drop in the quality of the headset's augmented reality visuals. In addition, passthrough, which enables users to see the real world beyond their direct line of vision, could be on the way out despite being one of the most notable features of the original headset. Apple is also making a concerted effort to reduce the weight of the device by up to a third after many users complained the original headset was too heavy.

Still Making Sense

Although the loss of passthrough, in particular, would be a disappointment for many consumers, the decision to produce a more affordable version of a key technology is hardly unprecedented for the American company. Indeed, the pricing plan for both the iPhone and Macbook series is essentially founded on issuing a more basic version that is relatively affordable, with more powerful options available at a significantly higher price.

However, what this means for the original Vision Pro remains uncertain. Apple is still planning an international release for the premium version, but its long-term future has now been questioned.

Of course, the price of even the cheaper version of the Vision Pro would remain high and place it in the premium section of the market.

For this reason, it remains within Apple's longtime favoured strategy of releasing premium products of the highest quality, but with a willingness to make some more affordable for the average consumer over time.