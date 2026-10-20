Some Apple customers have until 21 December 2026 to submit a claim for payment under the company's proposed $250 million settlement over allegations that it misled buyers about delayed Siri artificial intelligence features.

Eligible US residents who purchased one of seven qualifying iPhone models in the US between 10 June 2024 and 29 March 2025 could receive up to $95 per device. The court is scheduled to consider final approval on 24 February 2027.

Which iPhones Qualify for the Settlement?

Eligibility depends on the device, purchase date, and circumstances. Customers must reside in the United States and have originally purchased an eligible iPhone for personal or business use, rather than for resale.

The seven eligible models are:

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Claimants must also certify that, when they purchased the device, they expected to receive certain Siri features associated with Apple Intelligence but did not receive them. The lawsuit alleged that Apple's marketing led customers to expect capabilities that were not delivered on the anticipated timetable. The claims concern specific advertised Siri features, rather than every Apple Intelligence function.

How to File a Claim Before the Deadline

Eligible customers can submit a claim through the official Smartphone AI Settlement website and should have their eligible iPhone's serial number and Apple Account email address ready.

Claimants must also provide their current contact information and confirm that they meet the settlement's eligibility requirements. Customers who received a settlement notice can use the Claim ID and PIN provided. However, receiving a notice is not required to submit a claim if the customer otherwise qualifies.

Eligible claimants may choose to receive their payments by physical cheque, direct deposit, or another digital payment method, depending on the options listed on the official settlement claim form. Additionally, applicants should follow the official instructions and avoid paying third parties to file a claim on their behalf.

How Much Could Eligible Customers Receive?

The initial payment is $25 per eligible device, but the final amount is not guaranteed. Depending on the number of valid claims and other settlement factors, the payment could rise to a maximum of $95 per device or fall below the initial estimate.

The $250 million settlement fund is not a promise that every claimant will receive the same amount. Submitting a claim also does not mean payment will arrive immediately after the deadline, as the settlement still requires final court approval.

Why Did Apple Agree to the Settlement?

When Apple unveiled Apple Intelligence in June 2024, it announced plans for a more personalised Siri that could understand users' personal context, recognise information on screen, and perform tasks across apps.

However, Apple later delayed these advanced capabilities, which had been central to its vision for a more capable digital assistant. Plaintiffs alleged that Apple's advertising misled consumers into buying qualifying iPhones based on features that were not available as expected.

Apple denies the allegations and says it did nothing improper or unlawful. The settlement website states, 'The proposed settlement to resolve this case is not an admission of guilt or wrongdoing of any kind by Apple.'

Customers who believe they qualify should check whether their iPhone model is eligible, confirm that their purchase falls within the qualifying period, and submit a claim through the official settlement website before the deadline.