Conduent has agreed to an $80 million proposed settlement covering approximately 62 million people whose personal information was contained in files exfiltrated during a 2024 cyberattack. The deal would provide eligible individuals with one year of credit or medical data monitoring and potential cash payments, while requiring the company to maintain additional cybersecurity measures.

Filed on 16 October 2026 in the US District Court for the District of New Jersey, the agreement would resolve class-action allegations concerning Conduent's handling and protection of sensitive information. Conduent denies wrongdoing, and the settlement remains subject to court approval.

What the $80M Settlement Covers

The proposed $80 million fund would cover cash payments to eligible claimants, credit or medical data monitoring, administration expenses, court-approved attorneys' fees and costs, and service awards for class representatives.

Class counsel plans to seek attorneys' fees of up to 34% of the settlement fund, equivalent to $27.2 million, plus reasonable litigation costs. The court will determine the amounts, if any, to be awarded. Any award would require court approval, and the amount available for claimants would depend on approved fees, administration costs, monitoring expenses, and other payments.

The agreement does not mean Conduent has admitted liability. Instead, it would resolve the litigation without a determination of the allegations' merits.

Why the Conduent Data Breach Matters

Conduent provides business process services, including document processing, printing and mailroom services, payment integrity, credit balance recovery, and back-office support, to commercial and government clients. The company provides business process and back-office services to companies and government agencies worldwide. It reported $3.04 billion in revenue in 2025, according to its annual financial results.

According to the settlement agreement, an unauthorised third party accessed Conduent's network beginning around 21 October 2024 and exfiltrated files containing personal information. Conduent discovered the incident on or about 13 January 2025. Court documents stated, 'During that time, an unauthorised third party accessed Conduent's systems and exfiltrated data files containing private information entrusted to Conduent by Conduent's clients.'

Plaintiffs alleged that the SafePay cybercrime group stole about 8.5 terabytes of data from the company's IT network, including names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, health insurance details, and medical information.

Two Groups, Different Data Exposure

The proposed settlement divides eligible individuals into two subclasses based on how readily unauthorised third parties could access their extracted information:

Subclass A: Approximately 40 million people whose extracted information was maintained in a complex format that made it less readily accessible to third parties other than Conduent

Approximately 40 million people whose extracted information was maintained in a complex format that made it less readily accessible to third parties other than Conduent Subclass B: Approximately 22 million people whose extracted information was stored in files that made it readily accessible to third parties

The distinction determines which monitoring service eligible individuals receive and which cash-payment options are available under the proposed agreement.

What Affected Individuals Could Receive

If the settlement receives final approval and takes effect, all eligible class members would automatically receive one year of monitoring without submitting a claim. Subclass A members would receive credit monitoring, while Subclass B members would receive medical data monitoring.

Members of both subclasses could claim up to $3,500 for reasonable, documented losses related to fraud or identity theft stemming from the incident. Those who resided in California on 21 October 2024 would qualify for a 20% increase in their pro rata payment. The $80 million fund does not mean every affected individual will receive an equal cash payment. It must also cover monitoring services, administration expenses, court-approved legal fees and costs, service awards, and other eligible payments.

Is the Settlement Final?

The agreement was filed on 16 October 2026, but it remains subject to final court approval. The court could reject the settlement or require changes before granting final approval.

Eligible individuals should monitor official settlement notices for information about class membership, claim procedures, and deadlines. The settlement documents reviewed for this article contain placeholder dates rather than confirmed claim deadlines. Readers should consult the official notice once the court-approved timetable and claims process are available.