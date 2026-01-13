Apple Inc. announced it would be integrating Google's Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) models into the next generation of Siri in a joint statement with Google on Monday, 12 January. The multi-year collaboration will shape the next-era Apple Foundation Models using Google's cloud technology and Gemini models.

In the joint statement, Apple shared that the reason for the collaboration was, 'Apple determined that Google's AI technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models and is excited about the innovative new experiences it will unlock for Apple users.' Apple's AI assistant Siri is getting an overhaul this year, making it more personalised using Google's technology, as announced on X.

Google's Siri deal is a pivotal moment for both global technology leaders, more so a mark of approval for Google's technology, scaling its market opportunities via Apple's ecosystem, powering over 2 billion devices globally.

Joint Statement: Apple and Google have entered into a multi-year collaboration under which the next generation of Apple Foundation Models will be based on Google's Gemini models and cloud technology. These models will help power future Apple Intelligence features, including a… — News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) January 12, 2026

Tech Titans Rare Partnership

In August of 2025, Bloomberg reported talks of an Apple x Google partnership to power Apple's 'revamped' AI assistant Siri in an apparent effort to accelerate its generative AI position. The report also noted engineering setbacks in upgrading Siri, which led to a switch in oversight, handing it over to Craig Federighi and Mike Rockwell, who opened the possibility of seeking external help.

In November, Google hinted at a partnership with Apple that left everyone guessing without formal confirmation, with an advertising campaign showing both the Apple iPhone 17 Pro and the Google Pixel 10 Pro in an 'epic friendship' theme.

The rivals pour their processors out in the dramatic conclusion to an epic friendship. #BestPhonesForever pic.twitter.com/5KTi1moXTr — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) November 19, 2025

The rare partnership means Apple is leaving its traditional habit of developing its own in-house technologies and highlights Apple's resistance to accepting that external partnerships are mandatory to keep up with AI competition, forcing a strategic shift within Apple.

Reports suggest that this partnership is far more than a simple licensing deal. Google is reportedly building a custom Gemini model specifically for Apple, featuring a staggering 1.2 trillion parameters. This model is designed to handle complex functions that have become standards of modern AI assistants. Interestingly, these Google-made models will reportedly run on Apple's own server infrastructure to maintain the privacy standards the company is known for.

Looking Ahead: Apple & Google's Future

Apple confirms they will use Google Gemini to power the next version of Siri 📱 pic.twitter.com/bkEQ8bRHjx — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) January 12, 2026

The partnership has yet to spark opinions from significant names in the tech industry, although Google has been criticised for attempting to wield disproportionate control over next-gen AI assistants. Elon Musk, for instance, took to X to express his scepticism about the partnership. On his X profile, he tweeted, 'This seems like an unreasonable concentration of power for Google, given that the[y] also have Android and Chrome.'

This seems like an unreasonable concentration of power for Google, given that the also have Android and Chrome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 12, 2026

ChatGPT was integrated into Apple's devices in 2024, with Apple's AI assistant Siri tapping into OpenAI's authority on image queries. Apple confirmed no other major changes to the integration, according to a Reuters report.

'Apple Intelligence will continue to run on Apple devices and Private Cloud Compute, while maintaining Apple's industry-leading privacy standards,' both Apple and Google confirmed Monday.