Apple is developing a foldable smartphone, the first of which will be released in 2026 and is also reportedly manufacturing a device that will merge the iPhone's high-quality design with the advanced technology of a foldable display.

The foldable iPhone is projected to be one of Apple's most significant product releases in recent years, marking the beginning of a new era for the flagship phone.

Apple's entry into this market has long been a topic of speculation among industry pundits, given that it has been dominated by competitors such as Samsung and Huawei.

Although Apple has often been very conservative with its new hardware, the timing of the release suggests the company believes its technology is poised to compete with the latest design standards now defining the trend shift.

What We Know So Far

While core details are yet to be officially shared, analysts have reported some pre-release updates on what consumers should expect.

The portable iPhone will most likely feature an OLED display that folds without reducing its lifespan. Apple is reported to be collaborating with suppliers to make the hinge mechanism sturdy enough to last for several years of use.

According to industry insiders, the device might look like a clamshell like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, but Apple could choose to make the foldable larger to stand out. The company also anticipates incorporating its own silicon chips; performance will be comparable to that of current iPhones.

The line of Apple products in 2026, according to analysts quoted in The Street, will include the foldable iPhone, as well as changes to the iPad and MacBook lines, marking a big year for the company.

Why 2026 Matters

The launch timing is crucial, given the shift of foldable smartphones from niche products to mainstream competitors, with sales steadily growing over the last 3 years. With Apple's entry into the market, further adoption of these smartphone designs may accelerate, as was the case with smartwatches after the introduction of the Apple Watch.

Another threat likely to affect Apple by 2026 is heightened competition from Android phone makers with already advanced foldable devices. On the bright side, however, Apple's late arrival in the market gives it a chance to learn from competitors' errors and produce a refined product that its loyal customers will appreciate.

Challenges Ahead

Apple faces several challenges despite the excitement. The cost of producing foldable devices is infamously high, and the price will be among the determinants of the success of the foldable iPhone. The device will be much more expensive than standard iPhone models, and analysts predict it will be priced between $2000 (approx. £1,500) and $2500 (£1,850) at launch.

Another issue is durability. Foldable displays are more prone to damage than standard displays, and Apple will need to reassure customers that its products will not be damaged by daily use. Software optimisation and battery life are equally important, since a foldable device needs special user interface adaptations to leverage the flexible form factor.

Consumer Expectations

Apple's design and usability reputation also implies there is a lot to live up to. Consumers will seek a device that not only folds but also offers viable advantages, including better multitasking, greater portability, and innovative application experiences.

The foldable iPhone will also work well with Apple's ecosystem, including iCloud, Apple Watch, and Mac products. This would give Apple an advantage over competitors who can hardly offer the same degree of cross-device integration.

The Bigger Picture

The foldable iPhone is not simply a new product, but the extension of the company's strategy to keep its leadership position in the high-end smartphone segment. With smartphone sales worldwide at a standstill, innovation is needed to grow the market. An iPhone that folds successfully could create new sources of revenue and make Apple a strong consumer technology company.

Industry observers expect the release to be supported by a significant marketing campaign and that the foldable iPhone will mark the next stage of mobile computing. Should it succeed, it may transform consumer expectations and set a new industry standard.

The first foldable iPhone, which Apple may release in 2026, will be one of the most anticipated product launches of the decade, as it will be a turning point for both Apple and the smartphone market as a whole.