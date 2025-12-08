The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, Samsung's first tri-fold mobile device, will be launched in South Korea on December 12, 2025, with previews available from December 9.

Samsung has not yet announced an official US release date, though industry reports suggest availability could follow in early 2026.

In terms of retail presence, the TriFold will be sold at a few stores, allowing customers to see and touch the triple-fold design before buying.

What The TriFold Offers: Tab-Class Display And Large Battery

The Galaxy Z TriFold is not just a phone; it folds into a 10-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display (2160 x 1584, up to 120 Hz adaptive refresh).

In addition, there is flagship-quality hardware and a battery. The device runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset (with Galaxy), with 16 GB of RAM and storage options of 512 GB or 1 TB.

In photography, the TriFold features a triple-rear camera setup with a 200 MP primary sensor, a telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide lens.

The interior features a large 5,600 mAh battery, the largest ever installed in a Samsung foldable handset.

Other functions: 45 W fast wired charging, 15 W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging (PowerShare), and current connectivity support for 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4.

It is powered by Android 16 and One UI 8, and has built-in support for standalone Samsung DeX or smartphone-plus-tablet multitasking, which could be of interest to power users and creators.

Price Tag: Premium, With Some Uncertainty on US Cost

The price at which the 512 GB/16 GB model will launch in South Korea is 3,594,000 KRW, which is approximately US$2,450 at the current exchange rate.

Nevertheless, Samsung has not yet determined a US price. Some industry sources project the US retail price at US$2,500.

There are speculations that the end price in the US may be even higher, whereas others have advised that it may be up to US$2,999, depending on taxes, import costs, and regional pricing changes.

Considering that it is the first time Samsung has designed a tri-fold, and given the high quality of the materials used, the large battery, and high-end internal hardware, the high price may not be as surprising.

Why It Matters: A Bridge Between Phone And Tablet

Combining a 10-inch screen, a tri-fold design, and a tablet-like battery, the Galaxy Z TriFold will be a daring move that blends smartphone and tablet-like productivity and media-consumption features. Its features are admittedly high quality—possibly among the strongest foldable devices constructed to date.

For US customers, the early 2026 launch will be an opportunity to use Samsung's most ambitious foldable without buying it on the grey market. By keeping prices near the Korean MSRP, it will compete with high-end phones and tablets, while benefiting from a hybrid form factor that only a few competitors can replicate.

With that said, potential purchasers must know that it is likely to cost a lot, may run short upon release, and that foldable screens are still more fragile and costly to repair than traditional handsets, regardless of whether Samsung is offering a one-time 50 per cent discount on display repairs to TriFold purchasers.