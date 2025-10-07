Arby's has officially launched its new Steak Nuggets across the United States, available for a limited time starting Monday, 6 October. The fast-food chain, known for its roast beef sandwiches and protein-focused menu, has added the premium bites to attract customers seeking flavour-packed, high-protein meals.

The new item has sparked attention for its unique steak-based recipe, price point, and bold taste, prompting both curiosity and debate among fast-food fans.

What Are Arby's Steak Nuggets?

The new Arby's Steak Nuggets are described as bite-sized, hand-cut pieces of steak seasoned with garlic and pepper, then seared and smoked to deliver a robust, smoky flavour. Unlike traditional chicken nuggets, these are made entirely from steak cuts, catering to customers who prefer beef-based snacks over poultry.

The limited-time menu addition comes in several formats:

A 5-piece or 9-piece entrée served with Hickory BBQ sauce.

A Steak Nugget Sandwich, featuring nuggets layered with Havarti cheese, crispy onions, pickles, and mayonnaise on a toasted bun.

A Steak Nugget Bowl, combining the protein bites with white cheddar mac and cheese, topped with crispy onions.

The nuggets are designed to deliver restaurant-quality flavour in a portable format.

Arby's Menu Steak Nuggets Price Breakdown

Pricing for Arby's Steak Nuggets varies by region, with most locations offering the 5-piece entrée between $5.29 and $7.19 (around £4 to £5). Larger portions and combo meals cost slightly more, depending on add-ons such as chips and drinks.

When compared to similar fast-food options, the Steak Nuggets sit at a higher price point than McDonald's Chicken McNuggets or Wendy's Spicy Nuggets, which typically cost between $3 and $5 (around £2 to £3.3) for comparable servings. However, Arby's positions the product as a premium protein option, aligning with its slogan, 'We Have the Meats'.

Industry analysts note that the chain's pricing strategy reflects a push towards quality-focused menu innovation rather than competing solely on affordability.

Nutritional Profile and Portion Size

A 5-piece serving of Arby's Steak Nuggets contains approximately 340 calories, 17 grams of protein, and 27 grams of fat, based on the company's nutritional information. This makes the meal considerably more protein-dense than most fast-food items of similar size.

For the steak nugget sandwich, it contains 720 calories, with 42 grams of fat and 30 grams of protein. Lastly, the Steak Nugget Bowl contains 880 calories, 60 grams of fat, and 34 grams of protein.

The portion size is modest, yet the protein-heavy content appeals to consumers following high-protein diets or those looking for quick, filling snacks. While the calorie count may deter some health-conscious diners, the high protein-to-portion ratio positions the product as a balanced indulgence within the fast-casual segment.

Mixed Reactions from Consumers

Public response to the launch has been divided. Many customers have praised the smoky flavour and tender texture of the Steak Nuggets, comparing them to brisket burnt ends or steak tips. Reviews on social media and food forums have described them as 'juicy', 'rich', and 'a refreshing change from chicken'.

However, not all feedback has been positive. Some users have criticised the dark appearance of the nuggets, with a few describing them as resembling 'burnt leftovers', according to The Sun. Despite these remarks, the product has generated significant online discussion and viral curiosity, leading to increased store visits and trial purchases.