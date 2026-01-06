McDonald's UK is welcoming 2026 by converting some legendary fan creations and launching them as this year's 'Secret Menu.' This move aims to turn viral food hacks into a reason for customers to visit the store often.

What's more, by launching these fan-inspired favourites, McDonald's UK is essentially honouring its most loyal customers. By offering them an easy way to enjoy special custom combinations that they have been 'hacking' for years, diners will surely feel appreciated and valued as well.

The New 'Secret Menu'

Diners have been customising regular McDonald's menu items according to their preference. This trend allows people to create flavour combinations that suit their personal cravings and satisfy unique taste experiences that go beyond the classic Big Mac or Quarter Pounder burgers.

Taking a cue from social media 'food hacks,' McDonald's is now officially unveiling new menu items created by mixing and matching classics for flavour mash-ups that fans have long been requesting from the brand. One of the highlights of the 'Secret Menu' is the Big Mac dipping sauce made for French Fries and chicken McNuggets.

According to The Sun, the other viral-hack menu mixes that can be ordered in McDonald's restaurants in the region are:

The Surf N' Turf Burger: a combination of a Double Cheeseburger and the Filet-O-Fish in one burger sandwich, priced at £4.39.

Chicken Cheeseburger: mixes the classic cheeseburger with a coated crispy chicken fillet patty for only £3.89.

Dessert fans can also enjoy two new sweet treats and these are the Apple Pie Mini McFlurry (£2.99) and caffeine-boosted Espresso Milkshake (£3.69). These will be available in stores starting Monday, 5 January 2026, in the United Kingdom.

McDonald's Confirms the Return of a Favourite Burger But Fans are Furious

The 'Secret Menu' is not the only big news, as the favourite Big Arch is making a comeback and McDonald's said it is no longer a seasonal item but here to stay. It will now be a permanent addition to the chain's food lineup in the UK.

This multi-layered, massive burger features double beef patties, triple white cheddar slices, pickles, crispy onions, lettuce, and its own signature sauce. The Big Arch is returning just before the 2026 'Secret Menu' launch.

While this is good news for most customers, some diners are reportedly incensed due to one big change for the Big Arch burger—the price. The excitement over the return of the sandwich quickly disappeared after realising that McDonald's UK also updated the prices.

It was observed that the already expensive Big Arch now costs even more upon its comeback. Since its last appearance, the price list shows a £0.80 increase on the burger.

When it debuted last summer, the sandwich was priced at £7.99 and with its relaunch this year, customers have to spend £8.79 for the same burger. Consequently, the price of the medium meal option for the Big Arch now costs £10.69 instead of the previous £9.99 price point.

Meanwhile, commenting on the return of the Big Arch, Ben Fox, the chief marketing officer for McDonald's UK and Ireland, said, 'The Big Arch is back for good. When we first introduced it, customers voted with their feet and made it clear they loved the unmistakably McDonald's taste, the generous use of ingredients and the iconic Big Arch sauce. This burger that has earned its permanent place on the menu alongside the Big Mac.'