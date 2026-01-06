Novo Nordisk's highly anticipated Wegovy weight-loss pill has officially launched in the United States. The rollout marks a milestone as the first oral glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) therapy for adults living with obesity or overweight alongside related medical conditions.

Ed Cinca, Senior Vice President for Marketing and Patient Solutions at Novo Nordisk, said in a press release: 'We know there are people who are interested in addressing their weight but have been waiting on the sidelines for a medicine that was right for them. For many of them, that wait is over, as we can now offer the powerful efficacy of Wegovy.'

He added that the company aims to ensure the pill is affordable and accessible to those who need it.

Cost and Availability Guide

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval for the pill in late December 2025. This month, it became widely available in more than 70,000 pharmacies, including major retailers like CVS and Costco, as well as through telehealth partners such as Ro and WeightWatchers' Med+ programme.

Pricing for the daily, prescription-only medication begins at approximately $149 (£110) per month for the 1.5 mg starter dose – roughly $5 (£4) a day – under a self-pay offer designed to improve affordability.

Higher strengths (9 mg and 25 mg) will be priced at about $299 (£221) per month, while the intermediate 4 mg dose is set at $149 (£110) until mid-April before rising to $199 (£147). Patients with commercial insurance could experience out-of-pocket expenses starting at just $25 (£19) each month with savings options.

How Effective Is Wegovy?

Wegovy's active ingredient, semaglutide, has been recognised in the areas of obesity and diabetes treatment for several years, initially receiving approval as an injectable formulation in 2021. In its new oral form, Wegovy showed impressive outcomes in the OASIS 4 Phase III clinical trial.

In a recent trial, participants who adhered to a daily regimen alongside a calorie-restricted diet and heightened physical activity achieved an average weight loss of approximately 17%, provided they continued with the treatment. Meanwhile, there's around 3% in the placebo group.

In a comprehensive analysis of all patients, regardless of their adherence, the average weight loss demonstrated a significant result at approximately 14%. This is in contrast to roughly 2% for the placebo group.

The effectiveness observed aligns with previous results from earlier injectable trials. In the previous STEP 1 study, participants experienced a weight loss of nearly 15% compared to just over 2% with the placebo group.

Novo Nordisk emphasises that these findings highlight the importance of Wegovy within a holistic weight-management strategy, rather than as an isolated option.

Doctors emphasise that the pill must be used with lifestyle changes, including diet, exercise and ongoing medical supervision. Semaglutide works by mimicking GLP-1, a hormone that regulates appetite and insulin response, helping individuals feel fuller and potentially lowering cardiovascular risk alongside weight loss.

Success Stories Beyond the Lab

Recent real-world experiences showcase the major effects of Wegovy, emphasising the crucial role of lifestyle support.

A Reddit user recently shared their remarkable experience of losing 138 lb in just 12 months after beginning Wegovy at a starting weight of 357 lb, characterising the journey as both challenging and 'bloody amazing.' Another account also reported a 50 lb weight loss achieved over the course of a year.

Healthline previously featured Dustin Gee, a father of three, who achieved a weight loss of over 50 lb with Wegovy, highlighting that effective weight management necessitates continuous lifestyle planning in conjunction with medication. Extensive research in 2024 backs these findings, indicating an average sustained weight loss of approximately 10% over a four-year period for patients who continue with the treatment.

These experiences illustrate that, despite differing outcomes, Wegovy can serve as an effective component in a holistic approach to weight management.