Hilton Worldwide has publicly distanced itself from a heated controversy in Minnesota after a franchise hotel reportedly cancelled room reservations for the agents of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). This cancellation of bookings drew sharp criticism from federal authorities and both public backlash and praise on social media.

The hotel in question is the Hampton Inn located in Lakeville, Minnesota. It is a property operating under the Hilton umbrella but owned and managed by franchisee Everpeak Hospitality.

Hilton Denies Responsibility for Hotel Actions

Hilton issued a statement in response, saying that the franchise's actions did not reflect the corporation's values. 'Hilton hotels serve as welcoming places for all. This hotel is independently owned and operated, and the actions referenced are not reflective of Hilton values,' a spokesperson for Hilton told Fox Business.

They added that the company is investigating with the individual hotel and working to accommodate affected guests.

Hilton later confirmed they are in direct contact with Everpeak Hospitality, which apologised for their staff's actions. The spokesperson reiterated again that what happened did not align with the brand's policies.

'Hilton's position is clear: Our properties are open to everyone and we do not tolerate any form of discrimination,' the statement read.

DHS Condemns Hotel Booking Cancellation

The dispute escalated after ICE and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) made the issue public on social media, portraying it as a violation of federal law enforcement.

On X, DHS tagged Hilton and shared screenshots showing what appeared to be an email from the hotel informing federal agents that reservations linked to ICE would not be honoured. In the caption, the agency declared: '@HiltonHotels has launched a coordinated campaign in Minneapolis to REFUSE service to DHS law enforcement.' Reservations made via official government email accounts were allegedly 'maliciously cancelled,' according to them.

They further stated that it was unacceptable, accusing the hotel of 'siding with murderers and rapists.'

Based on the screenshots, the cancellation email stated: 'We are not allowing any ICE or immigration agents to stay at our property. If you are with DHS or immigration, let us know as we will have to cancel your reservation.'

Online Outcry Over Cancelled ICE Bookings

Public reaction to the incident has been sharply divided. On social media, commentators both lauded and condemned the hotel's initial decision to cancel ICE agents' reservations.

Some users celebrated the cancellation as a principled stance against an agency widely criticised for its immigration enforcement tactics. One X post stated: 'Kudos to Hilton Hotels. DHS/ICE agents are tough, macho people. They can sleep outside.' Another user said: 'Hilton can refuse to house ICE agents terrorizing black and brown people.'

Meanwhile, critics accused the hotel of bias and called for a broader boycott. The advocacy group Blue Lives Matter announced it would cancel all Hilton bookings and events, encouraging others to do the same in support of ICE. Similarly, conservative media figure Andrew Kolvet criticised the hotel for cancelling the reservations, saying: 'This is blatant discrimination against federal law enforcement that panders to the radical left while betraying American security.'

Why ICE Remains Controversial

The dispute underscores the enduring polarisation around ICE, a federal agency that enforces immigration laws, including the detention and removal of undocumented non-citizens.

Supporters argue that ICE plays a critical role in upholding legal immigration processes and national security. However, critics contend that its tactics, particularly arrests and deportations, have disproportionately affected immigrant communities and fuelled fear among families with deep roots in the US.

The agency's work in Minnesota is part of a broader Trump administration initiative targeting alleged welfare fraud and immigration violations. But it has drawn protests from activists who argue that enforcement efforts unfairly stigmatise entire communities, especially those of Somali heritage. These tensions have placed private firms like Hilton in the crossfire, especially when routine business decisions intersect with charged political issues.