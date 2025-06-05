In the ongoing trade war between the United States and China, the real story isn't just about tariffs and economic figures. It's about how these policies are altering everyday lives and supply chains, often in unexpected ways.

A recent TikTok from a woman in China suggests that, contrary to popular belief, China might not be the one suffering — in fact, she argues, they're thriving.

The Changing Face of Chinese Grocery Shopping

The woman, identified as Emily, a Canadian living in China, shared her experience in a local grocery store. Her video begins with a straightforward statement: 'Hello from China. So, I'm in a grocery store right now, and I wanted to show you how the American tariffs are affecting Chinese customers.' She then proceeds to hold up a package of beef, highlighting a significant change.

Where once American beef sat on the shelves, now Australian beef takes centre stage. 'What used to be here is American beef,' she explains. 'But now, as you can see, it says Australian beef.' She mentions that she searched for American beef but couldn't find a single pack; instead, Australian and other alternative sources have filled the gap.

Trade Diversification or Market Reactions?

This isn't an isolated trend. According to trading data, China's reliance on US imports is relatively low, with figures suggesting only about 7% of Chinese imports came from America in 2023. The USDA reported that the US exported approximately £1.3 billion (roughly $1.6 billion) worth of beef to China in 2024. Meanwhile, soybeans — once China's top US import — are now increasingly sourced from Brazil, as US market share diminishes.

Emily points out that China isn't just replacing American beef with Australian options; it's doing so with better quality and at a more competitive price. Her £5 (around $7) package of Australian beef was cheaper than what might have been available before the tariffs, and she expressed confidence in its quality. 'Honestly, because of the food quality, I probably trust Australian beef better,' she adds.

The US Perspective: Are Tariffs Backfiring?

This narrative challenges the idea that American tariffs are hurting China. While US export numbers have declined, China's ability to find alternative suppliers seems unaffected, if not strengthened. The American tariffs have prompted a shift in sourcing, leading to less dependence on US products in the Chinese market.

Some commentators online have echoed this sentiment, pointing out that 'no country is hurting apart from the US'. Others suggest that the tariffs have pushed China to diversify its supply chains, making it less vulnerable to US trade policies in the long run. A Twitter user even stated that 'Trump trying to beef up American exports actually led to losing customers to export to,' highlighting the unintended consequences of tariff policies.

Who's Really Suffering?

In the end, the idea that tariffs are hurting China might be misplaced. While American farmers and exporters face challenges, the Chinese market appears resilient, actively seeking alternatives that suit their needs. This real-world example indicates that the impact of US tariffs is more complex than headlines suggest.

Rather than crippling China, these trade policies seem to be nudging the country towards diversification. And in doing so, they may be making China less dependent on American goods, which could alter the global trade landscape for years to come. As Emily's grocery store experience shows, sometimes the most telling signs of economic shifts are right in the shopping baskets of everyday consumers.