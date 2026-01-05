Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz are in the headlines of new rumours as the report shared that the two musicians are planning to move in together after Christmas.

Sources have said that Styles is willing to get married to Kravitz, which is a major step in their relationship. 'Zoë's already pretty much living with Harry, but he's convinced her to make it permanent.'

The report states that the couple have become more serious around the timing of the festive period, with Styles reportedly telling friends that he sees Kravitz as the one.

Relationship Timeline

The initial connection between Styles, 31, and Kravitz, 37, was in late 2025 when the two were seen at industry gatherings and private parties together. Their liaison soon attracted intense media attention, as both stars are of high profile.

Daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, Kravitz has established her own path as a serious actress, most recently appearing in The Batman (2022). Styles, in his turn, has already surpassed boyband fame with One Direction, achieved world success as a solo artist and actor, and is now celebrated as the actor in Dunkirk and Don't Worry Darling.

At the very least, the union of two globally known celebrities has sparked some investigations, yet witnesses depict that their relationship is real and full-fledged.

Ready To Marry?

Styles has told close friends that he is ready to make the next step. One of the sources had it: 'Harry can't get enough of Zoë,' says the source. 'He's told everyone he's going to marry her and he genuinely does seem serious.'

Although neither Styles nor Kravitz has made any public statement about the report, the marriage speculation has been rampant in fan circles and on social media.

Moving In Together

The report also accuses the couple of intending to relocate to Los Angeles, where both of them have good working connections.

The transition would be a drastic lifestyle change for Styles, who has been touring the world for most of the last ten years. In the case of Kravitz, it would also be a fresh start after a divorce from actor Karl Glusman in 2021.

Public And Fan Reaction

Both fans have responded to this by being excited and curious. The speculation was rife in social media platforms as the story in the Star Magazine broke, and many were in favor of the pairing. There were those who observed similar artistic sensibilities in the couple and hinted that they might be involved in a creative partnership in addition to being in a romantic relationship.

Some others were, however, cautious, citing that relationships involving celebrities are likely to see exaggerated rumours. The allegations are just conjectures without being confirmed by Styles or Kravitz.

Background Of Celebrity Relationships

To Styles, whose previous affairs with celebrities like Olivia Wilde and Taylor Swift attracted attention all over the world, the limelight is not new. Kravitz has also been subject to public attention of her private life, especially considering her Hollywood heritage.

Looking Ahead

Whether this is actually a marriage preparatory on behalf of Styles and Kravitz or not, their relationship would be a significant discussion topic in early 2026. The move would be one of the most high-profile unions of the year in case it is verified.

Until now, fans and the audience have been left waiting to hear an official announcement of the couple since they have, up to now, preferred to keep their romance a secret.