Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are proving that their romance is much more than a theatrical fling as they navigate the glittering aftermath of their Wicked press tour.

While the internet frequently erupts with speculation regarding their status, the couple is quietly drafting a blueprint for a shared future.

As 2026 begins, those closest to the pair suggest that the 32-year-old pop icon and her 33-year-old co-star plan to cement their relationship with a permanent commitment.

Months of online whispers suggested that their connection was fraying under the weight of public scrutiny, yet insiders tell a different story. The couple remains deeply united, and Grande is reportedly vocal about her desire to move forward.

'They're still very much together, and Ariana is telling everyone that she's ready to take the next step with Ethan,' a source told RadarOnline.com. It appears the singer is no longer waiting for the universe to decide her fate, as the source adds, 'She's been dropping hints that it's time for him to put a ring on her finger.'

A Private Vow: The Ariana Grande And Ethan Slater Baby Rumours

While Grande's previous marriage to real estate agent Dalton Gomez ended in divorce, she has not let past heartbreak sour her view on traditional milestones. The singer remains 'pro-marriage' and finds a compatible partner in Slater, who colleagues describe as 'very doting.'

This mutual devotion has led many in their inner circle to believe a proposal is imminent.

The couple recently made a high-profile appearance at the London premiere of their film, Wicked: For Good. Grande shared a rare, affectionate photograph of the two on Instagram, signalling to her 380 million followers that her bond with Slater remains unbreakable.

However, do not expect a televised royal wedding. Sources indicate that Grande prefers a low-key affair this time around. She reportedly wants to avoid a large-scale event, opting instead to elope and celebrate solely with a private honeymoon.

The desire for privacy stems from the intense backlash the couple faced when they first went public in July 2023. At that time, both had recently separated from their respective spouses, Dalton Gomez and Lilly Jay.

'They don't really put their relationship out in public much because they get a lot of hate and that's just very hard to take,' the insider explained. By retreating from the spotlight, they have built a sturdy foundation away from the noise of social media.

Building A Legacy Beyond The Stage

Marriage is only the first chapter of their 2026 plan. Once they exchange vows, the couple intends to focus on expanding their family. Grande has reportedly expressed that a baby is 'next on her list,' and she feels ready for 'the whole enchilada.'

Slater seems to match her enthusiasm for this new phase of life. Since Grande 'usually gets what she wants,' friends expect a significant diamond to appear sooner rather than later.

The couple has spent the last two years blending their lives and supporting each other through intense filming schedules and personal transitions.

As they move into early 2026, the narrative surrounding the pair is shifting from one of controversy to one of stability. They have survived the initial storm of public opinion and now focus on the quiet reality of their partnership.

Whether they choose a secret ceremony or a sudden announcement, Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater seem determined to define their love on their own terms.