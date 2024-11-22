A now-deleted TikTok video featuring a "content creator" based in Arizona falsely accusing Native American schoolchildren of being illegal immigrants has gone viral, sparking outrage and safety concerns. The incident, which led to threats against a local school in Flagstaff, Arizona, has ignited discussions about racism, misinformation, and community accountability.

The Controversial TikTok Video

The students, part of the Star School near Flagstaff, were participating in a wellness walk on Navajo land when the incident occurred. A TikToker, later identified as Aimee Hawkins, posted a now-deleted video accusing the children of being immigrants dropped off in the desert. She claimed they spoke a "foreign language" and suggested contacting her husband, stating, "This doesn't look good."

The video quickly garnered attention, leading to hateful online comments and threats against the school. Authorities responded by implementing a soft lockdown and cancelling after-school activities for the children's safety. According to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, an investigation is underway, and Hawkins has been contacted regarding the incident.

Ignorance or Fear-Mongering?

In a follow-up video, Hawkins admitted she was unaware the area was home to the Navajo community, also known as Diné. She claimed to have mistaken the children's use of the Navajo language for something "foreign." Hawkins justified her initial reaction by citing concerns about border security in Arizona, saying, "It's sad that we live in a day where you immediately feel fear in your heart. Unfortunately, that's the world we live in."

Critics have pointed out the glaring irony in Hawkins' statements, given that 24.5% of Flagstaff's population comprises American Indians and Alaska Natives. Moreover, Navajo land, spanning parts of Arizona, Utah, and New Mexico, is home to the largest Native American reservation in the United States. TikTok user Che Jim emphasised, "These were Native American children on their ancestral land, in their sacred space, on a wellness walk."

Backlash and Community Response

Hawkins' video not only endangered the children but also incited outrage within the Flagstaff community. Jim criticised the fear-mongering tone of her video, noting its focus on immigration debates due to Arizona's proximity to Mexico. "This wasn't about border safety; it was blatant ignorance and misplaced fear," he said.

The Star School staff addressed the incident in a statement, expressing concern for the children's safety and urging the community to help mitigate the potential harm caused by the video's widespread circulation.

Identity Revealed: The Woman Behind the Video

Hawkins, known on TikTok as @canvas.tent.queen, was identified as a fervent Trump supporter and conservative living in a tent near Flagstaff. Her actions have drawn criticism even from other Republicans, with some distancing themselves from her behaviour. A post in the "What's Up, Flagstaff?" Facebook group called on the local community to address Hawkins' actions, emphasising the need to protect children and hold her accountable.

Despite calls for her videos to be removed, Hawkins initially refused. However, her TikTok account has since been demonetised and deleted. TikToker Mercedes Chandler, who helped bring attention to the incident, said, "You thought you could get away with it? We forced accountability onto you because you refused to take it."

Misinformation and Community Accountability

Hawkins' actions have sparked a wider conversation about the dangers of misinformation. Facebook user Ruth Lee-Little pointed out that Hawkins misled her followers by claiming to be in a remote desert area when she was, in fact, near Bushmaster Park in Flagstaff, where the school is located. "This isn't about race—it's about accountability," said Lee-Little. "Hawkins' lies endangered schoolchildren and created unnecessary fear."

The incident has highlighted the ongoing challenges Native communities face, from ignorance to systemic racism. As investigations continue, local leaders and activists stress the importance of education and accountability to prevent similar incidents in the future. The Star School remains committed to ensuring its students' safety while calling for unity and understanding within the community.