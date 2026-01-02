Aryna Sabalenka has called for a rematch with Nick Kyrgios after her straight sets defeat in a controversial 'Battle of the Sexes' tennis exhibition, saying she wants revenge and a different format.

The world number one was beaten 6-3, 6-3 by Kyrgios in Dubai last weekend in a highly publicised exhibition that divided opinion across the sport. The match featured modified rules designed to limit Kyrgios' power advantage, including a reduced court size on Sabalenka's side and a one serve restriction for both players. Despite those adjustments, Kyrgios controlled the contest and claimed victory.

Speaking after the match, Sabalenka made clear she is not ready to leave the result as it stands. According to Aryna Sabalenka, calling for a 'Battle of the Sexes' rematch, the Belarusian said she would happily face Kyrgios again and hinted that changes to the format would be non-negotiable.

'I would definitely do it again,' Sabalenka said. 'I love revenge and I do not like to leave it the way it is.'

Why Sabalenka Wants a Second Match

Sabalenka said any future contest would need to be played on a full sized court with two serves restored. She suggested the original format limited her ability to settle into the match and properly test herself against Kyrgios.

The exhibition was designed to create a spectacle rather than a traditional competitive environment. Organisers reduced Sabalenka's side of the court by nine percent and limited both players to one serve, a move intended to neutralise Kyrgios' speed and power. Even so, Sabalenka struggled to apply pressure and admitted she would want a more conventional setup next time.

Her comments suggest the rematch would focus less on novelty and more on competitive balance, especially as Sabalenka continues her preparation for the Australian Open.

A Match That Split Tennis Opinion

The Sabalenka-Kyrgios showdown drew widespread attention but also heavy criticism. Some fans dismissed it as a publicity stunt, while others questioned the value of pitting a peak level women's player against a men's player ranked outside the top 600.

According to coverage of the Kyrgios Sabalenka 'Battle of the Sexes' exhibition, the match left many questioning why a four time Grand Slam champion accepted the contest at all. Kyrgios, who has played only a handful of competitive matches in recent years due to injury, is currently ranked 671 in the men's game.

The exhibition was loosely inspired by Billie Jean King's iconic victory over Bobby Riggs in 1973, a moment that carried enormous cultural and sporting weight. By contrast, critics argued the modern version lacked meaningful stakes and did little to advance discussion around equality in tennis.

Sabalenka Defends Exhibition Tennis

Despite the backlash, Sabalenka defended her decision to take part. She said exhibition events play an important role in keeping tennis relevant and engaging for a wider audience.

She also rejected the idea that the match embarrassed the women's game. Sabalenka pointed out that she pushed Kyrgios physically and mentally, even if the scoreline suggested otherwise. For her, the experience was valuable rather than damaging.

'I was happy to challenge him and make him work,' she said. 'It was exciting to see him get tired and have to go for his full game.'

Focus Shifts Back to the Australian Open

Sabalenka's immediate priority now is the Brisbane International, her season opening tournament ahead of the Australian Open, which begins on 18 January. She is chasing a third title in Melbourne after winning back to back championships in 2023 and 2024.

While the Kyrgios exhibition has sparked debate, Sabalenka's comments suggest she views it as unfinished business rather than a distraction. Her call for a rematch reframes the narrative from novelty loss to competitive challenge, with revenge firmly on her mind.

For now, the ball sits with Kyrgios and organisers. A second 'Battle of the Sexes' may yet happen, though this time Sabalenka has made it clear the rules will matter just as much as the result.