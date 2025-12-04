As Aryna Sabalenka continues her ascent through the top ranks of women's tennis, her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis has become a steady presence in her player's box and a central figure in her personal life.

Sabalenka said in an interview with People that Frangulis supported her during some of the most challenging moments of her career. She described how he helped her step away from tennis mentally when necessary and focus on enjoying life beyond the court. His encouragement, she said, allowed her to stay grounded during difficult stretches.

Their relationship became public in April 2024 when they were first photographed together. Since then, Frangulis has attended major tournaments and celebrated Sabalenka's victories, including her semifinal win at the Australian Open. A detailed profile in Town & Country described him as a key stabilising force in her life.

A Deeply Spiritual Approach to Life

Frangulis embraces spirituality as one of his defining traits. Speaking to Forbes Brazil, he said that visiting church frequently and maintaining a connection with faith are central to his daily routine. He described spirituality and intuition as values rooted in his family, and he continues to rely on both as guiding principles.

This aspect of his personality has also influenced the way he supports Sabalenka during competition. Frangulis admitted that watching her matches from the player's box is stressful. He explained that he tries to remain calm and composed because Sabalenka notices every movement from her support team. He chooses to remain quiet during play, clapping only at crucial moments, and focuses on helping her recover emotionally after matches.

A Competitive Side: Frangulis Races in the Porsche GT3 Cup

Beyond spirituality and business, Frangulis is an active competitor in motorsports. He participates in the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge, a demanding racing series that often overlaps with his responsibilities as CEO of Oakberry. He said the races usually take place on weekends, which allows him to maintain a structured training schedule during the week. Physical preparation and therapy sessions help him manage pressure and stay ready for race days.

Frangulis said that racing offers him moments of complete focus, where everything outside the car disappears. He described those moments as rare and valuable given the intensity of his professional life. Motorsport enthusiasts have noted his steady improvement and discipline within the series.

A Global Entrepreneur With a Growing Sports Network

Frangulis is best known as the founder and CEO of Oakberry, a popular global açaí and smoothie brand. He has expanded the company rapidly across multiple continents, creating a strong international presence. His business success has also connected him to significant figures in the sports world.

His growing friendship with former men's tennis world number one Novak Djokovic is one example. Frangulis and Sabalenka recently met up in with Djokovic and his wife Jelena in Athens, where Sabalenka and Djokovic trained together at the Tatoi Club before their post–US Open events. The outing was documented by Tennis.com.

Djokovic and Frangulis are also business partners. They invested together in the French football club Le Mans, joining a group that includes racing stars Felipe Massa and Kevin Magnussen. Frangulis has said that Djokovic inspired him long before they met personally and that their friendship is now built on mutual curiosity about sport, business and global culture.

How Frangulis Became a Quiet Yet Influential Force in Tennis Circles

The new angle emerging from Frangulis' growing visibility is the influence he now holds within tennis culture despite not being an athlete in the sport. His support for Sabalenka, combined with his business ties and his connection to Djokovic, has placed him in a unique position. He has become part of the inner circle that shapes conversations around elite tennis players while maintaining strong ties to motorsports and entrepreneurship.

Frangulis' combination of spirituality, discipline and business intellect allows him to move between these worlds smoothly. He brings calm to Sabalenka's team, business insight to Djokovic's ventures and competitive energy through his racing career. This blend of roles reflects a modern type of tennis partner: supportive, influential and deeply connected to the global sports ecosystem.

A Partner Who Adds Stability and Ambition to Sabalenka's Life

For Sabalenka, Frangulis offers both emotional stability and a sense of shared ambition. His presence during her matches, his encouragement during setbacks and his ability to balance demanding responsibilities have strengthened their relationship. Together, they have become one of tennis' most visible and dynamic couples.

As Sabalenka competes for more major titles and Frangulis expands his influence in business and sport, their connection remains a key part of her personal and professional journey.