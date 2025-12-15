Nick Kyrgios has launched a strong defence of his upcoming exhibition match against Aryna Sabalenka as criticism intensifies around the so-called Battle of the Sexes event set for 28 December in Dubai.

The match, which will be played under modified rules, has sparked debate across the tennis world about gender dynamics, sporting integrity, and the impact such exhibitions have on women's tennis. While supporters argue it brings visibility, critics claim it risks trivialising the women's game.

Roger Rasheed Questions Value for Sabalenka

High-profile Australian coach Roger Rasheed has emerged as one of the event's most vocal critics. Speaking to ABC Sport, Rasheed said he was 'disappointed' the match was going ahead and described it as 'quite insulting' for women's tennis.

According to reporting by ABC News, Rasheed questioned how the world number one could benefit from the contest at any level. He argued the scenario creates a negative outcome regardless of the result, given the physical differences between male and female players.

Rasheed also dismissed comparisons to Billie Jean King's landmark 1973 victory over Bobby Riggs, saying that match carried social and cultural weight that cannot be replicated in a modern exhibition format.

Billie Jean King Distances Herself From Exhibition

Billie Jean King has also rejected suggestions that the upcoming clash mirrors her historic Battle of the Sexes triumph. Speaking earlier this week, King said the only similarity between the two events was the gender of the players involved.

She explained that her match against Riggs was rooted in social change and equality at a time when women's sport lacked recognition. By contrast, she said the Kyrgios-Sabalenka exhibition was about entertainment rather than progress.

Kyrgios Dismisses Backlash and Doubles Down

Kyrgios has shown little patience for the criticism. Responding on Instagram, the Australian said negative reactions were only increasing attention on the event. He added that Sabalenka's status as one of the greatest players of her generation was already secure.

According to news.com.au, Kyrgios said the match was about entertainment, friendship, and bringing more eyes to tennis. He stressed that both players wanted to put on a show rather than make a political statement.

Sabalenka Calls Match a 'Win-Win' Situation

Sabalenka has consistently defended the exhibition, insisting it poses no risk to her career or women's tennis. Speaking to the BBC, she said the event was not about physical strength but about visibility and competition.

She added that she plans to compete fully and believes the match can highlight the power and athleticism of women's tennis. Sabalenka also pushed back against claims that a loss would harm the women's game, describing the scenario as a 'win-win' from her perspective.

Debate Highlights Wider Tensions in Modern Tennis

The controversy surrounding the match has exposed deeper tensions within the sport. Kyrgios enters the exhibition ranked outside the world's top 600 after limited play in recent years, while Sabalenka sits firmly at the top of the women's rankings.

Critics argue that context alone skews perception, while supporters believe the spectacle can coexist with professional competition. As Dubai approaches, the match continues to dominate headlines, ensuring its impact will be felt long before the first ball is struck.