Aryna Sabalenka, the world No. 1 and defending champion, began her US Open 2025 campaign with a strong opening win in New York. The Belarusian star, currently trending worldwide, is not only chasing history on court but also drawing attention for her family story, impressive net worth, and remarkable rise to the top of women's tennis.

With her parents' influence shaping her career, her financial success growing through prize money and endorsements, and her dominant run as world No. 1, Sabalenka is in the global spotlight like never before.

Sabalenka at the US Open 2025

Sabalenka advanced with a convincing 7–5, 6–1 win over Rebeka Masarova in the first round, sending a strong message as she looks to defend her US Open title. The last woman to achieve consecutive victories at Flushing Meadows was Serena Williams in 2014, a benchmark that highlights the challenge Sabalenka now faces.

Defending 2,000 ranking points, she enters the tournament with a significant lead at the top of the WTA rankings, yet faces mounting pressure from rivals including Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Elena Rybakina.

Experts such as Maria Sharapova and Andy Roddick have weighed in on her chances, with betting markets still listing Sabalenka as the favourite to retain the trophy.

Who Are Aryna Sabalenka's Parents?

Born in Minsk, Belarus, Aryna Sabalenka's early life was shaped by her parents, Sergey and Yulia. Her father, Sergey Sabalenka, was a professional ice hockey player who first introduced her to tennis at the age of six. His influence was pivotal in her early development before his untimely death in 2019.

Her mother, Yulia, has been a constant source of support, encouraging her to continue pursuing the sport through challenging moments. Sabalenka also has a sister, Tonechka, who remains outside the public eye.

In interviews, Sabalenka has spoken of a promise made with her father to win two Grand Slam titles before turning 25, a goal she achieved in 2023. That emotional pact continues to drive her performances at the highest level, making her parents a central part of her story even today.

Sabalenka's Net Worth in 2025

According to Forbes, Aryna Sabalenka's net worth is currently estimated at between $27.4 million (£20.2 million). This figure reflects her substantial career prize money of more than $32 million, alongside a wide portfolio of endorsement deals.

Her partnerships include global brands such as Nike, Wilson, Master & Dynamic, Whoop, and Oakberry. At this year's US Open, she unveiled a limited-edition Wilson Blade 'Fighter Edition' racquet inspired by her tiger tattoo, with only 100 made available.

She also teamed up with Dobel Tequila to launch a signature 'Marg-Aryna' cocktail for fans at the tournament, strengthening her profile beyond the court.

The Rise to World No. 1

Sabalenka's journey to the top has been marked by consistency and power. In 2025, she became the first woman since Serena Williams to surpass 12,000 WTA ranking points, with a record lead over her closest rivals. This dominance underscores her adaptability across surfaces and her aggressive style of play, particularly effective on hard courts.

Her rise is symbolic: once a teenager ranked outside the top 150 and overwhelmed by New York, she has now returned as the face of the US Open and a leading figure in women's sport. Rivals such as Iga Swiatek have provided stern competition, yet also spurred Sabalenka to elevate her game, cementing her place as world No. 1.