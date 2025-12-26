The global memory crunch has become one of the most stubborn problems in the PC industry, squeezing margins and forcing price rises across laptops, desktops and components.

While consumers feel the impact through higher prices and longer wait times, manufacturers are facing a deeper strategic problem: securing regular supplies in a market increasingly dominated by a handful of DRAM giants prioritising data centres and AI workloads.

A new rumour suggests that ASUS may be considering an unusually bold response. Rather than waiting out the cycle, the company is reportedly exploring a direct entry into DRAM manufacturing as early as 2026.

If true, it would mark a rare case of a major PC brand attempting to integrate one of the industry's most capital-intensive components vertically.

ASUS And The Pressure of Prolonged Shortages

The claim originates from Sakhtafzarmag (as reported by WCCFTech), a Persian-language tech outlet with a track record of accurate CPU-related leaks. While the report should be taken with a grain of salt, it raises important questions about how far PC makers might go to protect themselves from prolonged supply instability.

According to the rumour, ASUS would consider setting up dedicated DRAM production lines by the end of Q2 2026 if memory prices and availability fail to normalise.

Current industry forecasts suggest shortages could persist until at least 2027, with some analysts warning of knock-on effects into 2028 as demand from AI servers continues to crowd out consumer supply.

ASUS to Start Manufacturing Its Own RAM by Q2 2026! https://t.co/bOXdOxNRrn



The AI boom is causing a massive DDR5 shortage as suppliers focus on HBM. Reports suggest ASUS is planning a bold move to launch independent memory module production lines if the crisis persists.



This… pic.twitter.com/0OlSqw4RVq — GameGPU (@GameGPU_com) December 25, 2025

For ASUS, memory is a critical input across its ASUS, ROG and TUF product lines. Laptops and desktops rely heavily on consistent DRAM sourcing, and like its rivals, the company has little leverage when suppliers shift capacity toward higher-margin enterprise contracts.

Entering DRAM manufacturing would not be about competing head-on with established memory giants, but about insulating its own PC business from extreme volatility.

However, building even a modest DRAM operation is a formidable undertaking. Fabrication plants require multi-billion-dollar investments, often exceeding $10 billion (£8 billion), along with years of process refinement. For a company without an existing memory fab, the barriers are as much technical as they are financial.

There is also speculation that ASUS may not build everything from scratch. One alternative discussed in industry circles is sourcing wafers or technology from a challenger manufacturer, potentially in China. Changxin Memory Technologies, commonly known as CXMT, has recently showcased DDR5 modules compliant with JEDEC standards, suggesting growing technical maturity.

A Strategic Hedge Or A Pressure Tactic?

Even if the technical hurdles can be overcome, questions remain about intent. ASUS does not need to become a volume DRAM supplier to justify the move. A limited-capacity operation focused on internal demand could still give it leverage in negotiations with existing suppliers, particularly during periods of acute shortage.

ASUS rumored to enter DRAM market next year to tackle memory shortages.



Via wccftech pic.twitter.com/8KVqYcx5h7 — Pirat_Nation 🔴 (@Pirat_Nation) December 25, 2025

Some analysts see the rumour as a strategic signal rather than a fully committed plan. By floating the possibility of in-house DRAM production, ASUS may be attempting to apply pressure on suppliers to secure better pricing or guaranteed allocations. Others argue that the sheer persistence of shortages could force more PC makers to consider similar defensive strategies.

For now, the idea of ASUS entering the DRAM market remains speculative. Yet the fact that such a move is even being discussed underscores how strained the memory ecosystem has become. If shortages continue to define the latter half of the decade, unconventional solutions may shift from rumour to necessity.