When gamers worldwide pledged to boycott RAM purchases until prices drop, hopes soared. However, analysts now caution that the gesture is unlikely to move the market.

Two months ago, a post on a popular forum called for a full-blown 'RAM boycott,' arguing it would 'save everyone a fortune'. Support for the idea grew as retail DDR4 and DDR5 memory prices jumped steeply — leaving many PC builders and gamers feeling the pinch.

Why Prices Skyrocketed

According to reporting by Wccftech, memory manufacturers sharply reduced production of consumer-grade RAM during the pandemic because demand fell off. When production was scaled back, factories pivoted capacity away from standard desktop RAM, making the industry fragile when demand later surged.

Now, much of the limited DRAM supply is being snapped up by companies building AI infrastructure and data centres, not individual PC users. As a result, even if gamers stopped buying RAM entirely, the big buyers in the data-centre and enterprise sectors would still mop up nearly all the available stock. That renders a consumer boycott largely ineffective.

Moreover, recent reports show memory module contract prices have surged as much as 171.8 per cent year-over-year in Q3 2025. Major producers like Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron are reportedly halting or delaying new DDR-contract pricing, signalling that those companies are focused on servicing enterprise and AI-driven orders over consumer demand.

The pressure driving prices up has little to do with gamers, and a boycott won't meaningfully reduce demand.

A Boycott Could Even Backfire

Industry observers argue that a mass boycott might worsen the situation for gamers. With fewer customers, retailers and distributors may stop ordering consumer RAM entirely, leaving the limited remaining stock even more constrained. That could lead to even steeper price hikes.

As Wccftech puts it, a boycott would 'deprive PC gamers of consumer memory that they could've bought at relatively lower prices.' By sitting on their wallets now, gamers risk missing out on any moderately priced deals before memory becomes even scarcer.

One of the few pieces of actionable advice for worried PC builders now is to avoid panic-buying. Those using 8 GB or 16 GB modules are advised to hold off upgrading for several months. Those determined to build soon are being told they might get better value by looking at prebuilt systems, which, for now, often have not fully priced in the memory shortage.

Market Turbulence Is Far From Over

With demand for AI infrastructure continuing to surge, analysts expect memory shortages to persist well into 2026, or even beyond. Some manufacturers have already paused taking new orders for DDR modules, making the retail RAM market unpredictable.

According to chip-industry insiders, contract prices for server-grade DDR5 will continue climbing as production shifts further toward AI-optimised memory like HBM. That means everyday PC and gaming hardware, including laptops, desktops, and even consoles, may become significantly more expensive over the coming months.

What Gamers Should Do Instead of Boycotting

Rather than join a boycott, experts recommend being strategic. They suggest avoiding upgrading RAM now unless absolutely necessary, especially if you have a working 8 GB or 16 GB setup.

Shoppers should watch for legitimate deals during sale seasons, as that may offer the best chance of avoiding inflated prices. Alternatively, they can consider switching to a prebuilt PC if a complete system is needed.

Above all, it is important to recognise that the root problem is not gamers. It is a global memory-supply shift toward AI and enterprise use. A collective boycott might feel empowering, but it's unlikely to change that reality.