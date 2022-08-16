Today, we honour these famous Brits who we have lost this month of August. Whether it was on the silver screen, the stage or on the field, let us commemorate their triumphs and bid farewell to these famous faces and beloved personalities.

Adrian Thorne died at 84 on August 2, 2022

Thorne was an English professional footballer who scored 48 goals in 130 appearances in the Football League. He played as a left winger for Brighton & Hove Albion, Plymouth Argyle, Exeter City and Leyton Orient.

He is most fondly remembered as the local boy who scored five goals in a 6-0 win over Watford, securing them the Third Division South title in 1958. He is survived by his wife Gillian Thorne who he married when he was a Plymouth player.

Dame Olivia Newton-John died at 73 on Aug. 8, 2022

British-born Australian singer-actress-activist Dame Olivia Newton-John died of stage IV breast cancer on Aug. 8, 2022, at her Santa Ynez Valley home in California. She was best known for her role in "Grease" as the iconic pure-hearted Sandy Olsson and being the performer of grammy award-winning songs "Let Me Be There" and "I Honestly Love You."

Her widowed husband John Easterling posted a statement on all her social media channels attesting that "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer." He further requests, " In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org)."

Raymond Briggs died aged 88 on August 9, 2022

Raymond Briggs is the writer and illustrator of famous children's books such as "The Snowman," a book without words whose cartoon adaptation was televised. The musical adaptation of his book is also staged every Christmas.

Briggs died of pneumonia at Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton. His family shared the news: "We know that Raymond's books were loved by and touched millions of people around the world, who will be sad to hear this news. He lived a rich and full life, and said he felt lucky to have had both his wife Jean and his partner of over 40 years Liz in his life."

Billy Legg died aged 74 on August 10, 2022

William Campbell "Billy" Legg was an English professional footballer, who played for Huddersfield Town 60 times between 1965-1969. He also managed The Lions between 1989-91 and signed Frank Worthington who helped them reach the Football Association Challenge Vase semi-finals.

Billy was also part of the youth coaching set-up at Skybet Championship sides Preston North End and Hull City durig the 1990s and helped many athletes find their own passion for the sport.

Steve Grimmet died at 62 on August 15, 2022

Steve was a British heavy metal vocalist. He was best known as the lead vocalist for the band Grim Reaper which released albums "See You in Hell" (1983), "Fear No Evil" (1985) and "Rock You to Hell" (1987).

Steve's brother Mark delivered the sad news of his passing on social media. Mark said "I don't really know where to start so I guess I will just come right out with it. It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart that I have to tell you all as many of you know him my very talented brother Steve Grimmett very sadly passed away today, my heart goes out to Millie his wife my Mum and Dad, Russell, Sami and Ethan. I will miss you more than words will ever say, love you bro xx."