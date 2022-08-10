British-born Australian singer-actress-activist Dame Olivia Newton-John died of stage IV breast cancer on Aug. 8, 2022, at her Santa Ynez Valley home in California. She was 73 years old and was best known for her role in "Grease" as the iconic pure-hearted Sandy Olsson.

Newton-John was first diagnosed with cancer in 1992 and went on to become a leading advocate of cancer research. She built the Olivia Newton-John Foundation, a charitable organization that has raised millions of pounds to support the research of plant-based and natural treatments for cancer.

In 2020, the Queen recognised her valiant efforts and honoured Olivia with a damehood in that year's New Year's Honours list.

Olivia Newton-John was also an activist for environmental and animal rights causes. She once cancelled a 1978 concert tour of Japan to protest the slaughter of dolphins caught in tuna fishing nets. In 1990, she was named the first Goodwill Ambassador to the United Nations Environment Program and later on received the Red Cross Humanitarian Award in 1999.

Olivia was a talented, kind-hearted and compassionate philanthropist whose passing is mourned by friends, family and fans around the globe. The likes of John Travolta, Frankie Valli, Barbra Streisand, Nicole Kidman, and Elton John have paid tribute to her and shared heartfelt messages and memories.

Actress Stockard Channing, who played Rizzo alongside Olivia in Grease, added, "I don't know if I've known a lovelier human being. Olivia was the essence of summer - her sunniness, her warmth and her grace are what always comes to mind when I think of her. I will miss her enormously."

Other tributes came from singers Kylie Minogue, who called Olivia "an inspiration," and Dionne Warwick, who called her "one of the nicest people I had the pleasure of recording and performing with."

Widowed John Easterling has posted a statement on all her social media channels attesting that "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer." He further requests, " In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org)."

Newton-John's niece Totti Goldsmith shared Olivia would be laid to rest on her ranch in the States but that their family was interested in accepting a state memorial service in Australia.