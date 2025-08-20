Judge Frank Caprio, the longtime face of the Providence Municipal Court and star of the widely viewed TV series Caught in Providence, has died at the age of 88. His death, confirmed by his son on Wednesday, follows a lengthy and public battle with pancreatic cancer.

Caprio, known nationally for his compassion and sense of humour on the bench, rose to prominence through his television courtroom, where he became affectionately known as 'the nicest judge in the world'. Clips of his rulings—often involving parking tickets and touching personal stories—regularly went viral and earned him millions of followers on social media.

A statement posted on Caprio's official Facebook page described him as 'beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people'. It continued: 'He will be remembered not only as a respected judge, but as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. His legacy lives on in the countless acts of kindness he inspired.'

From Shoeshiner to Public Servant

Frank Caprio was born and raised on Federal Hill in Providence, the second of three sons in a working-class Italian-American family. As a boy, he shined shoes, delivered newspapers, and worked on a milk truck—early signs of the work ethic that would define his life. According to his official biography, his parents instilled in him the value of 'working hard to better the lives of those around him'.

He graduated from Central High School and earned a bachelor's degree from Providence College before teaching American Government at Hope High School. At the same time, he attended night classes at Suffolk University Law School in Boston, laying the foundation for his legal career.

Caprio was first elected as a judge in 1985. His courtroom series, Caught in Providence, began as a local broadcast before expanding into national syndication. It received a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2021, thanks to Caprio's unique style of blending legal responsibility with human empathy. His popularity extended well beyond television, with clips from his courtroom amassing millions of views across platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

Champion of Access and Education

Outside of the courtroom, Caprio made significant contributions to education in Rhode Island. He served for a decade as chairman of the Rhode Island Board of Governors for Higher Education, which oversees the University of Rhode Island, Rhode Island College, and the Community College of Rhode Island.

Caprio also established several scholarships in honour of his father, Antonio 'Tup' Caprio, aimed at supporting students committed to expanding access to legal services in underserved communities. The Antonio Caprio Scholarship Fund at Suffolk University School of Law continues to support Rhode Island students, while similar scholarships were created at Providence College and Central High School.

In January 2023, Caprio announced his retirement after nearly 40 years on the bench. Later that year, in October, the City of Providence honoured his service by renaming the municipal courtroom after him.

A Graceful Exit

Caprio disclosed his pancreatic cancer diagnosis in December 2023, shortly after celebrating his 87th birthday. He underwent radiation treatment through the spring of 2024. Just one day before his death, Caprio posted a video message from a hospital bed, asking his supporters for prayers and revealing he had suffered a setback.

'Unfortunately I've had a setback, I'm back in the hospital now and I'm coming to you again asking you to remember me in your prayers once more,' he said in the video.

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee called Caprio a 'treasure' and ordered flags at all state buildings to fly at half-staff until the day of his internment. 'He was a symbol of empathy on the bench, showing us what is possible when justice is tempered with humanity,' McKee said in a statement.

Caprio is survived by his wife, Joyce, five children, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

In the words of the tribute shared on his social media pages: 'In his honour, may we each strive to bring a little more compassion into the world—just as he did every day.'