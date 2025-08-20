KEY POINTS Anna Bouyzk, wife of biotech entrepreneur Mark Bouzyk, accused of harassing grieving father with antisemitic slurs.

David Lubin lost his daughter, Sgt. Rose Lubin, killed in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem in 2023.

The controversy reflects rising tensions in the US linked to the Israel–Palestine conflict.

An American father mourning the loss of his daughter — a soldier killed in Israel — says his grief has been compounded by months of harassment from neighbours who mocked her death.

Sgt. Elisheva Rose Ida Lubin, known as Rose, was a 20-year-old 'lone soldier' from Atlanta serving in Israel's Border Police when she was fatally stabbed in Jerusalem's Old City in November 2023. Her father, David Lubin, said her death devastated the family, only to be followed by relentless hostility from across the street in their Atlanta neighbourhood.

Back home in Atlanta, David said he has faced relentless hostility from across the street. Instead of condolences, he alleges his neighbours have hurled anti-Semitic slurs and mocked him for his daughter's death.

'Your Daughter Deserved to Die'

Tensions escalated after David placed signs in his yard honouring Rose. His neighbours had erected signs expressing support for Palestinians, which he said he did not contest. What he did object to, however, was when the rhetoric became personal.

According to David, one of his neighbours, Anna Bouyzk, called him a derogatory Jewish slur and shouted that his daughter 'deserved to die.' Video recordings later captured heated exchanges, with Bouyzk doubling down on her remarks.

'You are calling yourself a k–e, you know what you are,' Bouyzk said during one confrontation. 'Your daughter was in the IDF, she was fighting, and that's why she died.'

Shocked and outraged, David told her, 'Do you realise when you say that how disgusting you are? You are the most disgusting person I've ever met.'

Video clips of the altercations quickly spread online, fuelling outrage.

Who Is Anna Bouyzk?

Anna Bouyzk is married to Mark Bouzyk, a geneticist and biotech entrepreneur who co-founded AKESOgen, a company later acquired by another firm. Mark is currently associated with other ventures in precision medicine. Anna herself has not held a public leadership role in the businesses but has now drawn attention for her remarks toward the Lubin family.

Despite widespread criticism, Anna has remained unrepentant. Speaking after the incident, she reportedly admitted she had no regrets. 'I don't regret what I said, and I'll say it a million times again. And I'm not a Jew-hater because I have Jew friends,' she said.

Harassment, Outrage and Corporate Accountability

The video and testimony capturing the altercation have sparked outrage, with Jewish advocacy groups condemning the harassment. One observer on social media questioned how 'a couple can manage to shock in 2025,' calling for corporate accountability given the Bouzyks' connections to a thriving biotech firm.

For critics, the incident is not just about a private dispute but about how those with influence and resources conduct themselves publicly. Some have urged companies linked to the Bouzyks to acknowledge the controversy and distance themselves from rhetoric that fuels hatred.

A Growing Divide

David said the situation has left him considering filing harassment complaints with local authorities. For a father already struggling to process his daughter's violent death abroad, the abuse has compounded his grief. 'This is not about politics,' he said. 'This is about basic humanity. No parent should be told their child deserved to die.'

Community members in Atlanta have expressed concern about rising tensions as the conflict overseas continues to reverberate across American neighbourhoods. Advocacy groups have warned that polarised views on the Israel–Palestine conflict are fuelling an uptick in anti-Semitic and Islamophobic incidents.

For David Lubin, what should have been a quiet period of mourning has become a public ordeal. He maintains that his daughter, Rose, served with pride and should be remembered for her courage. He said that, sadly, her death has been reduced to political arguments.

As things stand, it remains uncertain whether formal charges will be filed. What is clear, however, is that a bereaved father's grief has been deepened by words that few would imagine hearing from the people living just a few feet away.

Remembering Rose

Despite the harassment, David insists his daughter should be remembered for her courage and service. Rose, who moved to Israel in 2021 to enlist as a lone soldier, served with pride until her life was cut short.

For her grieving father, the tragedy of losing a child has been magnified by neighbours' cruelty — a reminder that for some, grief is not met with compassion, but with words that wound almost as profoundly as loss itself.