What would you do if the person praised for championing mental health was the very one tormenting you daily at work? Several nurses have come forward to expose award-nominated NHS manager Kara Hannigan, who they claim created a toxic workplace so unbearable it drove at least one colleague to consider suicide. Though Hannigan has now been suspended, many are questioning why it took nearly a decade—and a regulator's intervention—for action to be taken.

Celebrated For Mental Health, Accused Of Destroying It

Kara Hannigan was once hailed as a rising star in the NHS. A runner-up for the Royal College of Nursing's Mental Health Nurse of the Year award, she had managed the electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) clinic at Llandough Hospital under Cardiff and Vale University Health Board since 2009, earning a salary of more than £53,000.

But behind the accolades, former colleagues allege Hannigan created a workplace environment described as 'hostile', 'humiliating', and 'intimidating'. A misconduct panel last year found she had bullied and harassed junior staff between 2014 and 2019, culminating in a 12-month suspension from the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC).

'Blue Mascara Girl': Bullying That Left Nurses Broken

Among the most disturbing allegations was that Hannigan mocked a nurse's appearance by likening her to a sex worker, calling her a 'blue mascara girl'. She reportedly enjoyed belittling colleagues in public, once saying: 'At least you've washed your hair today.'

Witnesses also testified that Hannigan deliberately scheduled meetings just to cause anxiety. One colleague recalled her saying: 'When I put "Kara and [nurse's name] – meeting" in the diary, I know it stresses her out, and I enjoy watching her face when she reads it.'

Hannigan was described as vindictive, cruel and relentless in her approach. 'She would not let it go,' one nurse told investigators. 'She was so destructive.'

Abuse Of Power And Systemic Inaction

In 2015, one nurse warned Hannigan that the clinic's toxic culture was affecting her health and that she would be reporting it. The next day, Hannigan placed her on a capability process—a move later dismissed by the NMC as a sham intended to cover up the bullying.

Despite a preliminary internal investigation in 2019 supporting the bullying claims, Hannigan's formal disciplinary hearing was cancelled in 2020 by Mark Jones, the health board's directorate manager for adult mental health. Though he acknowledged her behaviour 'did not fit with the health board's values and behaviours', he merely recommended additional training.

This decision allowed Hannigan to return to the clinic, while the nurse who reported her was redeployed against her will—an act colleagues said amounted to punishing the victim instead of the perpetrator.

Regulator Steps In After Health Board Fails To Act

After years of inaction, concerned staff escalated their complaints to the NMC. A misconduct panel found Hannigan guilty of abusing her authority and engaging in deliberate, targeted bullying. Panel chair John Kelly noted Hannigan's actions were calculated, stating she 'derived enjoyment' from distressing colleagues and routinely gossiped about redeployed staff.

One victim revealed she had been driven to the brink of suicide. Another was humiliated repeatedly in front of coworkers. The panel also determined Hannigan had weaponised sensitive personal information about her colleagues to exert power and control.

Despite this, Hannigan's barrister, Louisa Simpson, argued the risk of repetition was 'minimal' as her client had since undergone compassionate leadership training. She added that Hannigan had 'reflected' on her behaviour and had not undermined her colleagues' experiences during the hearing.

Similar Case Sees NHS Nurse Awarded £41,000

Hannigan's victims may not only find closure but could be entitled to compensation. Earlier this year, another NHS nurse, Susan Hamilton, was awarded £41,000 after a colleague excluded her from tea rounds, ignored her in meetings, and stole her book.

Hamilton, a band seven diabetes specialist nurse, had reported the bullying but was ignored by management. The employment tribunal ruled in her favour, citing the emotional damage caused by persistent workplace exclusion.

A Culture That Must Change

The case against Kara Hannigan exposes the NHS's systemic failures in protecting staff from abuse. That she was able to continue working—despite years of complaints—raises questions about accountability and safeguarding.

A spokesperson for Cardiff and Vale University Health Board has since confirmed that Hannigan is no longer employed there and stressed: 'The health board takes allegations of bullying and harassment seriously and wants all colleagues to feel safe and supported in the workplace.'

While the NMC has imposed a 12-month suspension, many former colleagues say real change will only come when complaints are acted on swiftly, victims are protected, and bullies are held accountable—regardless of how decorated or experienced they are.