One of the most despised women in Texas could walk free this year, nearly three decades after murdering beloved Tejano star Selena Quintanilla-Perez. Yolanda Saldivar, now 64, has become eligible for parole and insists she 'never posed a threat to the public'. Her parole bid has reignited outrage among Selena's devoted fans, who have spent nearly thirty years honouring the late singer's legacy and opposing her killer's release. Stirring even more controversy, Saldivar now claims the fatal shooting was Selena's fault.

How Missing Funds Led to Selena's Murder

Saldivar's connection to Selena began as a fan's obsession. A nurse by profession, Saldivar attended a Selena concert in 1992 and requested to start a fan club. With the blessing of Selena's father, she soon rose to become the club's president. In 1994, Selena—too busy touring—appointed Saldivar to manage her two Texas fashion boutiques.

But concerns began mounting. Staff and relatives accused Saldivar of mismanaging funds, recording employees without consent, and using intimidation tactics. Still, Selena hesitated to sever ties with her, citing their personal closeness.

By 1995, Selena's father discovered Saldivar had embezzled £23,168 ($30,000) through forged cheques and prohibited her from seeing the singer. Saldivar responded by purchasing a .38 Special revolver, telling the seller it was for self-defence.

On 31 March 1995, she lured Selena to a motel in Corpus Christi under the pretext of returning financial records. After confronting Saldivar about the missing funds, Selena was shot in the shoulder. The singer fled to the hotel lobby, screaming for help and naming Saldivar as the shooter before collapsing. Though rushed to hospital, Selena was pronounced dead on arrival. Saldivar was later found in a car park claiming she had meant to take her own life, not Selena's.

Saldivar's 'Self-Defence' Justification

Now, as Saldivar seeks parole, she and her family insist the killing was a tragic overreaction—caused, they claim, by Selena's 'aggression' during the confrontation.

'[Yolanda] knows what she did was wrong, and she takes responsibility for it,' a relative told the New York Post. 'But she was reacting to the way she was confronted.'

According to her family, Saldivar maintains that Selena 'came at her really aggressively'. 'She was so thrown off with how forceful Selena was being; everything happened so fast,' they claimed. 'If Selena had confronted her differently, this never would have happened.'

Saldivar was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after 30 years. That time has now come.

Saldivar's 2025 Parole Bid

Saldivar became eligible for parole on 30 March. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles will assess her file, conduct an interview, review letters from both her supporters and Selena's family, and consider her behaviour in prison.

Parole attorney Marshall Millard believes her chances of success are 'very, very low, if zero'. Even if granted parole, Saldivar's safety outside prison is in serious doubt.

The Bounty on Saldivar's Head

Maria Garcia, host of the podcast Anything for Selena, told ABC News that releasing Saldivar would endanger her life. Garcia said the killer has shown little remorse, even appearing in a recent Peacock documentary claiming she was 'convicted by public opinion'.

'She's also become something bigger than herself,' Garcia said. 'She's become the ultimate symbol of betrayal and, some would argue, evil.'

Former inmates say Saldivar is despised inside prison. One woman who served time from 2017 to 2022 told reporters, 'There's a bounty on her head, like everyone wants a piece of her. The guards keep her away from everyone else, because she's hated so much. If she were out, someone would try to take her down.'

Another inmate, Yesenia Dominguez, echoed the sentiment: 'Everyone wanted to get justice for Selena. There's a target on her back.'

A Legacy Fans Refuse to Let Die

Outside prison walls, Selena's fans are no less determined. A Change.org petition titled 'Justice For Selena in 2025' has attracted nearly 5,000 signatures. Another called 'Deny Yolanda Saldivar Parole' has also gained traction.

Public opinion remains overwhelmingly against Saldivar's release. For many, Selena's death was not just the loss of a rising star, but the theft of a cultural icon. Saldivar's attempts to shift blame only deepen the anger.

As the parole board reviews her case, one thing remains certain: even if the legal system grants her freedom, Yolanda Saldivar is unlikely to find peace or forgiveness outside prison walls.