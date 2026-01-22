In a high-stakes move that has sent the 'Swiftie' fandom into a frenzy, unsealed court documents from Tuesday, 20 January 2026, have revealed private text exchanges between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively.

The leak, which sources suggest was a calculated manoeuvre by Justin Baldoni's legal team, includes a mocking 'tiny violin' comment and tactical advice from Swift regarding the film It Ends With Us.

Legal analysts suggest the strategy aims to use Swift's own words as a 'stand-in witness,' potentially bypassing the logistical nightmare of subpoenaing the global superstar to appear in person at the trial, currently scheduled for 18 May 2026.

According to a TMZ report, the messages were viewed internally as powerful enough to influence perception without requiring Swift to appear in court.

The revelation adds a new layer of strategy to the high-profile legal battle surrounding It Ends With Us, shifting focus from courtroom arguments to narrative control.

Taylor Swift may have dodged depositions in Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, but she will 100% be called as a witness by Baldoni if the case goes to trial ... TMZ has learned.



Read more: https://t.co/7atklDs2yn pic.twitter.com/5VRNrywuFs — TMZ (@TMZ) January 21, 2026

Swift's Texts Put on Display

The leaked messages show Swift guiding Lively on how to handle the film and offering commentary on Baldoni.

In one of her messages, Swift reportedly advised Lively, 'If Justin was strategic, he would be like no Taylor Swift in the trailer because that gives you more power over the film, that's your ally not his'. Critics argued that Swift was giving tactical advice to help Lively maintain influence over the project.

She also sent a supportive reply when Lively asked her to read a revised script, saying, 'I'll do anything for you!!'

According to commenters, these texts paint a picture of someone actively invested in Lively's side of the story, not someone who was not involved as Lively previously claimed.

Besides Swift's support, some messages have particularly caught attention. The 'Tiny Violin' text: Swift reportedly wrote, 'I think this bitch knows something is coming because he's gotten out his tiny violin', referring to Baldoni's attempts to manage Lively's narrative.

For Swift fans, it may also mean her recent CANCELLED! song included in the Life of a Showgirl album was about Lively.

Why Baldoni's Team Leaked Them

Sources tell TMZ the legal team sees the texts as powerful enough to 'speak for themselves' without Swift needing to appear in court.

Serving Swift with a summons would be nearly impossible given her status. By sharing the texts, Baldoni's lawyers could both test public reaction and strengthen their legal position.

The team reportedly considered calling Swift a 'hostile witness', meaning they could question her about her bias toward Lively. It's a strategy that lets them use her perspective indirectly, without the complications of a high-profile celebrity showing up in court.

What It Could Mean for the Trial

The trial is scheduled for May 2026, but these texts might serve as a shortcut for Baldoni's camp.

Swift's involvement can be inferred from the messages alone, avoiding logistical headaches while still shaping the narrative in Lively's favour. For fans of the Opalite singer, the reality is simple: Swift was reading a friend's script and offering moral support, not participating in the film's production.

Baldoni's team reportedly leaked the texts between Swift and Lively as a way to shape public perception and potentially support his legal position, even though they don't directly prove or disprove the sexual harassment claims.

In theory, the leaked messages could suggest that Lively was closely coordinating with Swift on the film's promotion and decisions, which Baldoni's lawyers might frame as an attempt to control aspects of the project.

The implication they seem to be pushing is that Lively's motivations were not purely about alleging harassment but also about personal influence over the film. Swift is relevant here only because her supportive responses in the texts show she was advising Lively, but they do not show she participated in making the film or had any role in the alleged harassment.

Essentially, the leak is less about Swift's involvement and more about casting doubt on Lively's intentions, especially since Baldoni's counterlawsuit has already been dismissed.