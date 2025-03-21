Katie Price's financial rollercoaster has taken yet another dramatic turn, but it's in her favour this time. Once drowning in debt, the former glamour model has stunned fans by making an astonishing financial comeback, reportedly earning £50,000 monthly.

After being discharged from her staggering £750,000 tax bill, Price is now focused on rebuilding her fortune through lucrative deals, including a significant film role, brand endorsements, and a new partnership with OnlyFans.

From Bankruptcy to Big Bucks

Last year, Price faced financial turmoil after being hit with an overwhelming tax debt, leading to fears about her long-term stability. However, she recently announced that she has been officially discharged from bankruptcy, allowing her to move forward with a clean slate. 'I'm so happy. I can finally move on and put these bankruptcies behind me and now only focus on the positive,' she said.

According to sources, the 46-year-old star has wasted no time capitalising on new opportunities. A close friend revealed, 'Katie has been working nonstop to turn things around. She landed a major campaign with Diesel, has a significant film project in the works, and just signed a lucrative deal with OnlyFans, which includes an AI version of herself.'

How Katie is Making £50K a Month

One of Price's most significant income streams is her OnlyFans account, where she has consistently monetised her large online following. With 2.7 million Instagram followers, she can command thousands for sponsored posts and story promotions. Additionally, she is reportedly developing her lingerie range and perfume brand, diversifying her income streams.

Her friend added, 'The AI deal alone could bring in an extra £15,000 a month with minimal effort. It's passive income, and Katie knows exactly how to market herself. She's determined to get back on the Rich List and reclaim her financial status.'

The End of Her Financial Woes?

Katie's financial troubles have been well-documented. At the peak of her struggles, she was forced to sell her infamous 'Mucky Mansion' for significantly less than its market value to pay off debts. Despite being under strict financial scrutiny, her latest bankruptcy discharge has given her the fresh start she desperately needed.

Price's 'Mucky Mansion' refers to her once-luxurious £2 million Sussex home, which fell into severe disrepair due to her ongoing financial struggles. The nine-bedroom property, which she purchased in 2014 from former Conservative politician Francis Maude, was meant to be her dream home. However, it quickly became a symbol of her troubles, plagued by maintenance issues, vandalism, and security breaches.

Dubbed the 'Mucky Mansion' by tabloids and social media, the house suffered from damp, a leaking roof, and extensive damage caused by intruders and squatters. Katie attempted to restore it through a Channel 4 renovation series, but mounting debts and bankruptcy proceedings meant she was ultimately forced to sell the property in May 2023. The mansion was reportedly listed for £1.5 million but eventually sold for significantly less, with all proceeds going towards repaying her debts.

Despite losing her once-prized home, Katie's recent financial revival—boosted by her success on OnlyFans and lucrative brand deals—has given her the fresh start she desperately needed.

Her solicitor, Chris Keane, stated that Price initially struggled to navigate the bankruptcy process but has since followed all necessary legal steps to comply with the proceedings. The automatic discharge, which was initially suspended, was finally lifted in February, marking a turning point in her financial recovery.

What's Next for Katie Price?

Price is now focused on securing her financial future, with plans to expand her business ventures and maintain her OnlyFans success. While she remains under financial obligations due to her previous bankruptcy, she shows no signs of slowing down.

A source close to her shared, 'Katie feels like a huge weight has been lifted. She wants to build her wealth and is more determined than ever. If anyone can bounce back, it's Katie Price.'