Katie Price, the former glamour model known for her extravagant lifestyle, has swapped the chaos of her infamous 'Mucky Mansion' for a new beginning in the picturesque Sussex countryside.

After facing mounting financial and personal struggles, including two bankruptcies, she now rents a lavish Tudor-style property for £5,000 ($6,250) monthly. But as she starts over, one question remains: did she sell her beloved but troubled 'Mucky Mansion'?

A New Life Away from the Past

At 46, Katie Price's life has been one of the highs and lows of constant public scrutiny. But following years of negative headlines surrounding her infamous 'Mucky Mansion' in West Sussex, the reality star has seemingly decided to leave behind her notorious home and start anew.

Katie purchased the 11-bedroom Mucky Mansion for £1.3 million ($1.6 million) in 2014, making it a focal point of her journey.

Though she had big plans to renovate the sprawling estate, unfortunate events, including burglaries, flooding, and vandalism, quickly disorganised it. The property earned its nickname not because of its size but because of its derelict condition.

According to reports, Katie left the property last year after a shocking incident in which vandals poured corrosive acid over her car.

In a move that seemed symbolic of her desire to put the past behind her, she swiftly moved out, claiming that she couldn't wait to leave. 'I hate the Mucky Mansion,' she said, adding that it has nothing but bad memories.

Saying Goodbye to the Mucky Mansion

Katie moved out of her 'Mucky Mansion' in May 2024; however, her exit was not entirely by choice.

In 2024, Horsham County Court served her with an eviction notice after failing to meet her financial obligations due to her ongoing bankruptcy.

Hence, with a bankruptcy order hanging over her head, Katie decided to vacate her former home before the June deadline, even though she had been granted a few more weeks before bailiffs arrived.

While selling the property, the former model faces a significant loss as it was sold in December 2024 for £1.5 million ($1.87 million). Katie originally purchased it for £2 million ($2.5 million).

According to media reports, the mansion had lost much of its value due to its ongoing disrepair and legal troubles.

Trouble Follows Her to a New Address

Katie's new rental property, a stunning Tudor-style home in the peaceful Sussex countryside, starkly contrasts her former residence.

But despite the change in scenery, some familiar signs of chaos have followed her.

New images of the property show a growing pile of rubbish outside her nine-bedroom house, with overflowing bin bags and scattered cardboard boxes.

Reports also indicate that a wheelchair can be seen near the property—perhaps a reminder of the injuries Katie sustained while holidaying in Turkey. These images have left some neighbours wondering if the problems that plagued the 'Mucky Mansion' have followed her to this new location.

Financial Struggles and the Price of Fame

According to reports, declared bankrupt for a second time in March 2024, Katie's debts now include a staggering £761,994.05 ($951,000) in unpaid tax.

Over the years, Katie has also faced a series of court cases, including various charges, from disputes over planning permission to multiple driving offences. Hence, these ongoing legal issues and her personal struggles have significantly strained her finances.

Despite these challenges, Katie lives a life that sometimes appears at odds with her bankruptcy status.

Recent reports have suggested that she continues to live beyond her means, enjoying luxurious holidays and cosmetic procedures, including a recent facelift in Turkey.

Katie sees her move to her new home as a chance to escape the memories of the 'Mucky Mansion' and move forward with her life. She has clarified that she's eager to leave the past behind, even if it means downsizing and renting rather than buying.

'I'm ready for a fresh start,' she said. 'I can't wait to put all the bad stuff in the past and begin again.'