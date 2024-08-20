A judge ruled today that Katie Price's TikTok income will be suspended. This decision is part of the ongoing efforts to recover the money she owes due to two previous bankruptcies.

This decision arises as Price is currently involved in a dispute with HMRC regarding £760,000 of unpaid tax. Today's hearing occurred only a week after the 46-year-old media personality was apprehended at Heathrow Airport for her tax problem.

Price was released on bail following her arrest upon returning from Turkey, where she underwent a £10,000 cosmetic surgery procedure. It's important to note that Price was declared bankrupt twice in November 2019 and again this March due to an unpaid tax bill of £761,994.05.

TikTok Income Halted For Katie Price

Insolvency court Judge Catherine Burton ruled on Monday to suspend further TikTok payments to Katie Price. This decision is part of ongoing efforts to address Price's financial situation, which has been marked by two bankruptcies. Notably absent from the virtual hearing, Price had no legal representation.

Barrister Darragh Connell, representing the trustee overseeing Price's bankruptcies, informed the court in February that Price had previously committed to a voluntary debt repayment plan. Despite this agreement, Connell stated that Price had defaulted on the stipulated payments, according to a report by DailyMail.

In July, the court expanded its control over Price's finances by including eight additional companies from which she derives income. Lawyers representing the trustee of Price's bankruptcies previously sought to include TikTok in the financial order.

While TikTok did not oppose the inclusion, it explained that the platform's payment structure to content creators prevented it from consenting to the order. The barrister representing the trustee of Katie Price's bankruptcies revealed today that progress has been made in finding a solution for TikTok to comply with the court order.

TikTok Payment Freeze Imposed

To date, investigations are ongoing. To ensure that funds are not dissipated, the barrister requested and was granted a temporary freeze on Price's two TikTok payment wallets. Connell expressed serious concerns about the possibility of substantial sums being transferred to Price through TikTok.

He argued that without suspending these payments, the trustee would face significant challenges in recovering the owed funds. In writing, TikTok representative Lauren Kreamer stated that the company paid Price £84,000 for a three-month contract to create e-commerce content for TikTok campaigns. This agreement has now concluded.

Kreamer also stated that in addition to the £84,000 fee, Price had received a payment of £9,989.92 and smaller amounts ranging from £18.99 to £277.49. These were believed to be commissions earned from third-party purchases made through the platform.

On Monday, TikTok's legal representative informed the court that the company is working diligently to comply with the court order. They emphasised their intention to cooperate fully and denied any deliberate delay or obstruction. Price is facing a six-figure tax bill.

She was served an eviction notice and subsequently vacated her £2 million "Mucky Mansion" property. In addition, she was ordered to surrender six vehicles, including a Volkswagen Beetle, a Nissan, two Range Rovers, a Suzuki Vitara, and an Infiniti FX50.

In her book "This Is Me," the prominent model outlined a controversial plan to overcome her financial difficulties. She suggested entering the escort business, clarifying that her intention was companionship rather than sexual services.

Price expressed confidence in her ability to excel in this role. The reality star is scheduled to appear in court on August 27, and her attendance is strictly mandated.