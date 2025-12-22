For more than half a century, the name Barry Manilow has been synonymous with the kind of soaring, unabashed showmanship that defines the Great American Songbook. From the neon glow of the Las Vegas Strip to the prestigious stages of the West End, the 82-year-old icon has been a constant presence in the lives of millions.

However, on a quiet Monday morning in late December, the man who 'writes the songs' shared a message with his global community of 'Fanilows' that traded his usual melodic optimism for a moment of sobering reality.

In a candid statement released via Instagram on 22 December 2025, Manilow revealed that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer. The news comes at a particularly poignant moment in his career, as he is currently navigating a farewell tour that was intended to be a celebratory lap of honour. Yet, in typical Manilow fashion, the announcement was delivered with a blend of pragmatism and grace that has characterised his six decades in the spotlight.

Barry Manilow Facing Surgery After Unexpected Discovery

The diagnosis was not the result of a routine screening, but rather a stroke of medical serendipity. Manilow explained that a persistent bout of illness led to the life-saving find. 'As many of you know, I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks,' he shared. While he had managed to recover sufficiently to return to his residency at the Westgate Las Vegas, his medical team insisted on a thorough follow-up.

An MRI scan, ordered as a precautionary measure by his doctor, revealed a cancerous spot on his left lung. Despite the weight of the word 'cancer,' the singer was quick to highlight the silver lining of the situation. 'It's pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early,' he added. 'That's the good news.'

The treatment plan is direct. Manilow confirmed he is preparing for surgery to have the spot removed. Crucially, the medical consensus is that the disease has not spread, though further tests are being conducted to confirm this.

In a touch of the self-deprecating humour that fans adore, he noted that the recovery process would be decidedly low-tech. 'So, that's it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns,' he told his followers.

A Gift Of Love: Rescheduling The Barry Manilow Concert Dates

While the prognosis is positive, the immediate logistical impact is significant. To allow for a month of post-operative recovery, the singer has been forced to postpone several dates of his Christmas: A Gift of Love arena tour. The January shows will now be moved to the spring, with new dates spanning February, March, and April.

'I'm very sorry that you have to change your plans,' Manilow wrote, addressing the disappointment of fans who had booked travel and accommodation. 'Just like you, we were all looking forward to the January shows and hate having to move everything around.'

Despite this setback, his sights remain firmly set on a return to the stage. He expressed a deep yearning to return to the Westgate Las Vegas for his scheduled Valentine's weekend performances on 12-14 February. 'Something tells me that February weekend is going to be one big party,' he predicted.

This health scare is not the first time the singer has had to prioritise his wellbeing. Only last year, a London Palladium performance was briefly thrown into doubt due to medical advice. It serves as a reminder of the physical demands placed on a performer of his vintage, especially one who refuses to dial back the energy.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Manilow reflected on his longevity and the shrinking circle of his contemporaries, such as Elton John, Rod Stewart, and Billy Joel. 'I'm still healthy. I'm strong and I've still got my voice and my energy,' he remarked at the time.

He famously noted that he would only retire when he could no longer hit the F natural on 'Even Now'. With his signature resilience on full display, it seems that the final curtain is still a long way off.