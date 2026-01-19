Ben DiNucci went from critic to emergency reinforcement in less than a day, and Broncos fans definitely noticed. The quarterback deleted a blunt post about two controversial pass interference calls during Denver's playoff win, then quickly switched tone after landing back with the team following Bo Nix's season-ending injury.

The timing could not have been sharper. Denver is heading into the AFC Championship game with its quarterback depth suddenly under pressure, and DiNucci's social media cleanup has become part of the story.

A Deleted Tweet Turns Into An Awkward Plot Twist

During the Broncos' divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills, DiNucci posted a critical reaction to two defensive pass interference penalties that helped Denver extend key drives. He wrote that neither call was close and suggested officials should not reward a bad throw at that stage of the game. The tweet did not stay up for long.

lol, Ben DiNucci deleted this pic.twitter.com/aWBzxNGetp — Jon Heath (@ByJonHeath) January 18, 2026

Less than 24 hours later, DiNucci deleted that message after Denver called him about joining the practice squad. According to Broncos Wire's coverage of reaction to DiNucci's deleted tweet, the quarterback followed it up with a much friendlier post aimed directly at Broncos supporters, leaning into the moment with humour and a rallying tone.

That switch turned what could have been a minor social media slip into a full-on 'wait, what just happened?' storyline.

Bo Nix Injury Forces Denver To Add Another Quarterback

The main reason DiNucci is back in the spotlight is straightforward: Denver needed reinforcements in the quarterback room.

Bo Nix suffered a season-ending broken ankle during the divisional-round win, leaving the Broncos scrambling for depth before their biggest game of the year. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Denver was bringing DiNucci onto the practice squad, giving the team another option as they prepare for the AFC title matchup.

Nix had been a major part of Denver's postseason run, and his injury immediately shifted the focus to the backup plan.

Sean Payton Locks In Stidham, Keeps Options Open

With Nix out, head coach Sean Payton made it clear Jarrett Stidham will take over as the starter, with Sam Ehlinger backing him up. Payton publicly backed Stidham's readiness, signalling confidence even as the Broncos add insurance behind the scenes.

Stidham has limited game action this season, yet the team appears committed to riding with him rather than forcing a risky shuffle. DiNucci's role, at least for now, looks like a depth move, though his arrival still highlights how quickly plans can change in the playoffs.

Why DiNucci's New Message Landed So Well

DiNucci's follow-up post was the kind of football humour fans love, especially in a high-stakes week. Instead of ignoring the awkwardness, he leaned into it, joked that his schedule was open, and gave Broncos supporters an enthusiastic rally cry.

It has come to my attention that a team may be in need of my services…



Good thing my schedule is open this week.



Broncos country…



Let’s go get a Super Bowl ? pic.twitter.com/4DVBWYzmRS — Ben DiNucci (@B_DiNucci6) January 18, 2026

That tone matters. Playoff weeks are tense enough without off-field drama, and DiNucci's quick pivot helped move the conversation away from criticism and back toward the team's title push.

It also serves as a reminder that NFL careers move fast, and social media can follow players even faster.

A Strange Week For Denver's Quarterback Room

The Broncos did not expect to be preparing for an AFC Championship game without their starting quarterback. Now they are, and the scramble for depth is happening in real time.

DiNucci may not see the field, but his return adds another layer to Denver's chaotic week: a viral tweet, a sudden injury crisis, and a rapid reunion that felt almost too perfectly timed to be real.

For Broncos fans, it is another reminder that in the playoffs, nothing stays quiet for long.