Derrick Henry's rise from Alabama standout to Ravens star has always included one constant presence beside him: Adrianna Rivas.

She has been involved in nearly every stage of his professional career, supporting him through major transitions, two children and a high-profile move from Tennessee to Baltimore. Public interest in her life has grown as Henry continues to step into a senior leadership role with the Ravens.

Her Texas Roots and Close-Knit Family Life

Rivas grew up in Odessa, Texas, where she was raised with two siblings in a family she frequently celebrated online. According to Heavy, she graduated with a degree in public relations from the University of Texas and often shared moments with her grandparents on social media before making her account private. Friends have described her as family-centred and grounded in her Texas upbringing, a quality that has shaped much of her adult life.

Her Relationship With Henry Began in 2016

Rivas and Henry began dating in 2016, the same year he entered the NFL. Their relationship became public after she shared photos with him in 2017, marking the start of a partnership that has continued for nearly a decade.

TMZ reports that she has supported him through major career changes, including his move from the Titans to the Ravens. Henry has repeatedly credited her with helping him remain stable during demanding NFL seasons.

In multiple interviews, including a conversation with Kevin Hart and comments to The Athletic, Henry said fatherhood changed his perspective on life and that Rivas played a major part in that transformation.

Two Daughters and a Growing Family

Rivas and Henry have two daughters: Valentina, born in 2020, and Celine, born in 2024. Their first pregnancy was announced in early 2020, and Henry later posted emotional messages celebrating Celine's arrival. The couple also share two dogs, Nala and Nino, who appear frequently in Rivas' pictures.

Rivas documents many moments from their family life, ranging from game-day snapshots to celebrations at home. On Father's Day in 2024, she wrote that she loved seeing their daughters feel protected in Henry's presence, a comment that echoed Henry's long-standing belief that family is central to his motivation.

She Supports Henry at Games and Public Events

Rivas has attended many of Henry's most memorable football moments, including the Ravens press conference where he signed with Baltimore. She cheered during his iconic 99-yard touchdown run in 2018 and shared messages celebrating his achievements, often posting phrases like 'my man my man my man' after key victories.

She has appeared with Henry at the ESPYs, team events and charity functions. NFL reporters have noted that she has built friendships with several other WAGs, including Ryan Tannehill's wife during Henry's time in Tennessee.

She Keeps a Low Profile but Remains a Public Favourite

Although Rivas had more than 14,000 Instagram followers, she has made her account private in recent years. Fans still seek out information about her due to her long-standing connection with Henry and her visibility at major NFL moments.

Her position in Henry's life is also tied to his upbringing. Henry has spoken openly about being raised by his grandmother, Gladys, who gave him the nickname 'Shocka' and shaped his discipline. Rivas has taken a central role in continuing that family support system as Henry navigates a new chapter with the Ravens.