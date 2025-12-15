Puka Nacua sparked concern across Los Angeles late in the Rams' win over the Detroit Lions after going down with an apparent leg injury. With the Rams closing in on a playoff berth, attention quickly shifted from the scoreboard to the status of their star wide receiver.

The incident occurred with under five minutes remaining at SoFi Stadium. Nacua was twisted awkwardly during a tackle and absorbed a heavy hit while going to the turf. He initially tried to stand with help from a teammate before collapsing back down, prompting head coach Sean McVay to step onto the field as trainers assessed him.

Rams List Nacua As Questionable With Cramps

Shortly after the play, the Rams listed Nacua as questionable due to leg cramps, easing fears of a more serious issue. According to a report from Yahoo Sports on Puka Nacua's injury, the team identified cramping as the primary concern rather than structural damage.

That update proved significant given Nacua's workload earlier in the game. He had been the focal point of the Rams' passing attack, hauling in nine receptions for 181 yards as Los Angeles built a commanding lead over Detroit.

Insider Update Offers Further Reassurance

Additional clarity came from Rams insider Nate Atkins, who confirmed the injury was minor. As reported by ClutchPoints coverage of the Rams injury update, Atkins posted that Nacua was dealing with cramps and that the team had 'hopefully dodged a bullet'.

Notably, Nacua walked off the field under his own power after receiving treatment. That detail played a key role in calming concerns among Rams staff and fans, especially given his importance to the offence.

Can Puka Nacua Still Play After The Injury?

Yes, Puka Nacua can still play.

After being treated for cramps, Nacua returned to the huddle later in the game as the Rams worked to close out the win. His presence on the field following the injury scare strongly suggests there is no long-term issue affecting his availability.

Cramps are typically linked to fatigue or hydration rather than damage to muscles or ligaments. As a result, they rarely impact a player's ability to suit up the following week once properly managed.

Rams Offence Shines Despite Late Setbacks

Even during the brief absence of their top receiver, the Rams continued to move the ball effectively. Los Angeles scored on the drive that followed Nacua's exit, with tight end Colby Parkinson finding the end zone to extend the lead.

By the final whistle, the Rams had surpassed 500 total yards of offence, underscoring how dominant the unit looked throughout the night. Nacua's stat line remained one of the highlights, as he averaged over 20 yards per catch before dealing with cramps.

Outlook Moving Forward For Rams And Nacua

With the Rams securing a crucial win over Detroit, their playoff outlook remains strong. More importantly, early signs indicate Nacua avoided serious injury at a pivotal moment in the season.

Barring an unexpected setback, there is little reason to believe the cramp issue will limit his availability moving forward. For now, Rams fans can breathe easier knowing their star wide receiver returned to action and appears on track to continue playing as Los Angeles pushes toward the postseason.