The Green Bay Packers' Thanksgiving victory over the Detroit Lions came at a heavy cost as defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt suffered a serious ankle injury late in the fourth quarter. Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed the outlook is bleak and the team now faces a major defensive shift heading into the final stretch of the season.

Wyatt went down during the Packers' final defensive snap when teammate Warren Brinson rolled into his leg while Micah Parsons completed a third-down sack. According to PackersWire, Wyatt immediately clutched his ankle in pain before being carted off.

LaFleur did not hold back when describing the moment. He said he felt 'sick' for the player and the team and called it a 'critical loss' for the defence.

A Major Blow to Green Bay's Interior Defence

Wyatt had been one of Green Bay's most productive linemen this season, recording four sacks, seven tackles for loss and two pass breakups across 10 games. His impact last year was equally strong, and the Packers picked up his fifth-year option in May, securing him for 2026 at £10.2 million ($13.4 million).

Further analysis from Forbes highlights how thin the Packers' depth already was. Wyatt ranked third on the team in sacks and remained central to the defensive interior. Losing him now forces a complete shift in personnel planning.

Green Bay managed to contain Detroit during the holiday game, but the defence relied heavily on Wyatt's pressure ability in previous weeks. His absence puts immense pressure on the young linemen behind him.

Rookies Step In as Packers Restructure

The injury immediately accelerates the development of rookies Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse, who now move into heavier rotations. Brinson already factored into the play that resulted in Wyatt's injury, and Stackhouse is expected to absorb significant snaps to stabilise the interior.

Karl Brooks is the projected starter once he recovers from his own ankle issue, and the team will now assess whether additional free-agent support is needed to reinforce the line. LaFleur acknowledged that the locker room felt the emotional weight of the loss even as players celebrated the rivalry win.

Wyatt had already missed time earlier in the season due to a knee problem. His teammates often praised his growth and leadership, and LaFleur reiterated that sentiment again, calling Wyatt one of the most mature players in the room.

Packers Face Tough Road Ahead

The injury transforms Green Bay's late-season outlook. The team's defensive identity has centred on consistent interior disruption, and rebuilding that front on short notice demands precise planning. Brinson and Stackhouse now carry responsibilities far beyond their expected rookie workload.

The coaching staff now selects between maintaining scheme consistency or modifying alignments to lighten the pressure on the young linemen. At the same time, Green Bay must navigate a physically demanding schedule without one of its most reliable contributors.

Although the Thanksgiving win improved morale, the team's focus has already shifted to adapting without Wyatt. His loss changes the makeup of the defence, and the Packers must quickly adjust to protect their play-off hopes.