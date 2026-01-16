Major tech companies are projected to outsource jobs to India in 2026, according to a survey by Blind. This forecast came amid the United States' mass layoffs, also highlighting a shift in global workforce strategy. The survey from Blind, an anonymous community app for professionals, with 2,392 verified professionals as respondents from India and the United States, was conducted from 5-11 January 2026.

In the US, a number of firms have admitted to replacing their workforce with AI, according to a report by tech.co. The report named Google, Salesforce, Microsoft, Atlassian, Amazon, Ikea, Best Buy, Duolingo, Fiverr, Indeed, UPS, MSN, BlueFocus, IBM, and BT among the companies that have replaced their staff and are preparing for broader AI deployment.

In effect, more than 110,000 tech employees across over 200 companies were laid off as part of the massive employment cuts over the past year, according to a report by the tracking site layoffs.ai, shared by the Times of India. These reductions were attributed to the accelerated adoption of AI across tech firms, which began automating tasks, eliminating the need for human labour.

Job Uncertainty and Offshore Hiring Plans

The pivotal shift in employment trends driven by AI adoption has led to job uncertainty for workers in the US.

In Blind's survey, 38% of respondents said US-based roles are replaced by the workforce in India, while 23% said offshore hiring merely complements US employment. The figures suggest that offshore hiring is seen not as an alternative but as a supplement.

Moreover, the survey suggests that visa restrictions in the US are contributing to a shift in hiring towards India, making it an alternative to US labour. More than half of the respondents confirmed that their firms are looking to recruit in India in the next year, highlighting a broader realignment of workforce strategies worldwide.

Companies are already expanding existing teams in India, while some are creating new roles and relocating projects offshore. Some professionals note that employment cuts framed as 'AI-driven efficiency moves' are closely linked to decisions to hire offshore. According to the survey, offshore hiring costs less and eliminates the need to abolish the task altogether.

An Amazon employee told Blind, 'Many organizations rushing to cut staff in the name of AI efficiency are expected to quietly rehire those roles—often offshore or at a lower salary,' while one Meta employee said, 'If you need top AI talent, you get that in the valley for unspeakable cost... Result, solid but mid jobs are moving to India.' Another employee even stated that a third of his team was recently laid off, with the same positions opening in India.

Some of the reasons India has become a preferred offshoring destination are its labour costs, which are significantly lower than those in the US; its large talent pool; and its established operations in Bangalore (India's Silicon Valley), Hyderabad, and Pune.

Looking Ahead

US employment cuts and offshore hiring, particularly in India, are shaping the tech employment landscape in 2026. While US workers are forced to reskill amid disruption, workers in India face new opportunities. This global talent allocation highlights the impacts of AI adoption on the workforce and the constant need for adaptability, and raises questions of competitiveness and equity.