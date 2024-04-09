Birdfy, a company specializing in innovative smart bird products, has announced a slew of its own sustainable and ESG initiatives in a bid to promote itself as a premiere brand for consumers to not only use their products as mediums for aiding wild birds but also promote eco-consciousness as a brand.

Their commitment towards a sustainable future is at the centre of Birdfy's brand awareness message. It has shown commitment to achieving a 50% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 and 80% recyclable packaging by 2025. It has also pledged to source the majority of their materials from the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI), or Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC) certified sources by 2030.

Birdfy has also adopted diverse strategies to advance its products and establish a sustainable product life cycle. A key highlight of this is the use of bamboo in their products, Birdfy Feeder Bamboo and Birdfy Nest. As a rapidly growing plant, bamboo is the ultimate sustainable material for these products. It is also worth noting as well that both the Birdfy Feeder Bamboo and Birdfy Nest are made from FSC-certified sustainable bamboo, echoing the brand's objective of making its product lineup truly sustainable.

With this practice, the brand has attained its Climate Pledge Friendly (CPF) certification and further emphasizes its proactive measures in sustainability, reduction of carbon emissions and resource consumption. Moreover, its feeder was the first to achieve the CPF designation by adopting such a comprehensive approach to environmentally friendly practices, which encompasses the entire lifecycle of its products.

To further highlight its environmental awareness and provide engaging initiatives for its customers, Birdfy has also introduced new features to its app, where users can review their own Birdfy series products on the platform. In addition, it has introduced new gamified features, including the 'Birdfy Recap'. Through this feature, users can have a monthly recap of all the birds that have visited the user's feeder and even note the rarity of these feathered friends.

Continuing its quest for environmental awareness, the company has also announced its "Birdfy Fund" initiative, where £0.79 ($1) from each Birdfy sale gets allotted to their fund for avian-related advocacies. With over ~£157,900 ($200,000) reached as of this writing, Birdfy has supported over 30 applicants to pursue their charitable purposes and bird-related research and educational endeavours. Some of these beneficiaries include a bird education initiative with Taylor's Elementary and a charity auction during the Van Bauren Project Graduation Green&White Gala event.

With these initiatives, Birdfy hopes to continue promoting environmental awareness to consumers through its sustainable bird-watching and feeder products and continuously supporting bird-related causes. With this, Birdfy aims to be the prime choice for bird watchers and enthusiasts and be instrumental in leading discussions for bird-related conservation efforts now and in the future.