Mark Cuban's Year 2000 acquisition of the Dallas Mavericks for £220.4 million ($285 million) was more than just a business deal—it marked the beginning of a transformative era for a team with a history of struggles.

Cuban's vision extended beyond ownership; he sought to revolutionise fan engagement and reshape the organisation both on and off the court. Under his leadership, the Mavericks have risen to prominence in the NBA, driven by his innovative approach and commitment to the fans. However, the team's journey to success was far from straightforward.

Leading Sales Through Action

The season opener didn't sell every seat, and the arena felt dull. 'I look around thinking, I can do a better job than this,' Cuban stated in a GQ interview in 2022. Rather than just telling his team to sell more tickets, Cuban jumped right into the sales process himself.

He didn't go for the executive suite. Instead, Cuban joined nine salespeople in a simple, shared workspace. He told GQ he 'didn't give a sh*t about an office.' He added, 'I didn't get a big desk. I didn't give a sh*t about a big desk.'

He recalled, 'We had eight, nine, whatever salesperson. I put my desk right in the middle of them.' Equipped with a phone book and a printout of old customers, he started calling alongside his staff.

He reached out to potential ticket buyers with a simple pitch: 'Ma'am, I know you've been to a Mavericks game before, but do you realise now that it's less expensive to come to a Mavericks game than to take your family to McDonald's?'

'Our tickets start at $8, and McDonald's and a Coke is more than that. Why don't you come and try us out?' Cuban said. 'The first game's free on me,' he added.

Walking The Talk

Cuban's core belief was straightforward: he'd do anything he asked his team to do. 'I wanted everybody that worked with me to see that. If I ask them to do it, I'll do it if you can line your interests with,' the 66-year-old business magnate said. 'Those are the people you work with. These are going to work,' he explained.

His approach wasn't just about selling tickets but about creating a culture where leadership meant leading by example. This strategy had a ripple effect, boosting morale and driving overall team success.

Leaders who 'walk the talk' build trust and engagement. When they demonstrate desired behaviours, they create authenticity and accountability. As Joseph L. Badaracco Jr. highlighted in a Harvard Business Review article, Why Leaders Must Walk the Talk, this practice is essential for effective leadership.

For example, Indra Nooyi, former CEO of PepsiCo, championed sustainability through both policy and personal action, reinforcing its importance throughout the company, as detailed in her book Performance with Purpose. This shows that genuine leadership, as demonstrated through action, inspires more than words alone.

Likewise, Cuban's leadership went beyond selling tickets. Over time, Cuban developed a team-centred culture, showing that when leaders act in accordance with their employees' expectations, they create a more robust and inspired workforce.

A Shift In Strategy: The 2023 Sale

While the 2023 sale of a controlling share in the Mavericks began a fresh phase, his influence as a leader who practised what he taught remains a vital aspect of the team's past. In December 2023, billionaire Mark Cuban finalised the sale of 72.3% of the Dallas Mavericks to the Adelson family for a staggering £2.71 billion ($3.5 billion).

Interestingly, the Adelson family's acquisition was swiftly followed by the franchise's first trip to the NBA Finals since their 2011 championship victory, a symbolic torch passing. Since then, the Adelson family's focus has shifted towards lobbying for the legalisation of sports gambling in Texas.

This move suggests potential plans for a casino development near the Mavericks' arena, a strategy reminiscent of Steve Cohen's efforts with the Mets and the Citi Field area. Driven by this perspective, Cuban, while maintaining 27.7% of the team, chose to sell his majority stake at that specific time.

The Two Reasons Mark Cuban Sold His Majority Stake in the Mavs



Last December, @mcuban officially sold a majority stake in the @dallasmavs to @LasVegasSands.



On the most recent episode of All-In, he explained why:



1) The changing landscape of NBA businesses



"When I first… pic.twitter.com/RNXr61Powb — The All-In Podcast (@theallinpod) October 6, 2024

'When I first bought it in 2000, I was the tech guy in the NBA,' the billionaire told the All-In podcast. 'I was the media guy. I had every edge and every angle. Now fast-forward 24 years later, in order to sustain growth to be able to compete with the new collective bargaining agreement, you have to have other sources of revenue.'

'And so you see other teams in all sports for that matter talking about casinos, talking about doing real estate development. That's just not me,' he explained. 'I wasn't going to put up £1.55 billion ($2 billion) to get an education on building. If we're able to build a Venetian-type casino in Dallas with an American Airlines Center in the middle of it, the valuation is £15.47 billion ($20 billion). But I own 27% of that.'

Estate planning was another factor in Cuban's decision. With his children, ages 15, 18, and 21, he aimed to relieve them of the pressure to continue team ownership within the family.