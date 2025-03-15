When billionaires splash their cash, it often results in extravagant yachts, private jets, or even entire islands. Mark Cuban, the billionaire investor and popular star of the television show 'Shark Tank', is no stranger to lavish purchases—owning assets like a Gulfstream jet and the Dallas Mavericks basketball team. However, he took his investments a step further, making headlines by purchasing an entire American town.

Appearing on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Cuban revealed he had bought a small town called Mustang in Texas for approximately £15.44 million ($20 million). Cuban explained his unusual investment decision with characteristic simplicity, saying he bought Mustang because it was 'the only town in Texas available for sale'.

Interestingly, Cuban's quirky investment mirrors the comedic scenario depicted in the hit TV series 'Schitt's Creek', where the affluent Rose family bought a town as a joke, only to end up living there after losing their fortune.

Cuban Appoints Friend as Mayor

Naturally curious, Barrymore asked Cuban what responsibilities come with owning an American town. 'Does this make you the mayor or the sheriff?' she joked. Cuban responded humorously, saying he had appointed one of his friends as the mayor, whose duties essentially amounted to 'cleaning the trash and keeping the place tidy'.

Ambitious Plans for Mustang

While Cuban initially bought the town simply because he could, he soon saw a promising business opportunity. In an innovative twist, he plans to link Mustang with one of his 'Shark Tank' investments—Dino Don, a company specialising in dinosaur animatronics. Dino Don CEO 'Dino' Don Lessem secured a £386,095 ($500,000) investment from Cuban in exchange for a 25% stake during his 2021 pitch.

Cuban envisions transforming Mustang into 'Dinosaur, Texas', complete with life-sized animatronic dinosaurs reminiscent of 'Jurassic Park'. This venture aims to attract visitors, creating profitable revenue streams for both the town and Dino Don. The company, already renowned for crafting dinosaur-themed exhibitions in museums, public gardens, and zoos worldwide, could significantly benefit from this unique tourist attraction.

Dino Don's Success Story

Dino Don has established a reputation for captivating audiences with an extensive collection of over 200 robotic dinosaurs, some stretching up to 110 feet. Impressively, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the company engaged with over five million guests worldwide.

The company's robotic creatures, costing approximately £3,861 ($5,000) each, have drawn huge crowds—some events pulling in over 400,000 visitors. Since Cuban's investment, the firm enhanced its technical capabilities and created immersive, safari-style tours, significantly boosting its annual revenue to as much as £3.28 million ($4.25 million). Cuban predicts the business could soon achieve annual revenues nearing £7.72 million ($10 million).

Lessem's dedication, coupled with Cuban's strategic guidance, has ensured the company thrives even during challenging economic conditions.

Beyond Dino Don, Cuban's portfolio includes other entertainment-based investments, such as Ten Thirty-One Productions, famed for its live horror experiences like haunted hayrides and spooky overnight camps.

Mark Cuban's unconventional investment in Mustang exemplifies the billionaire's creative approach to asset-building, highlighting his knack for blending business with entertainment.