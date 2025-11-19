London, UK, November 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Bitcoin's rally in early October has slowed, with prices briefly surpassing $110,000 (£83,622) before falling back to around $96,000 (£72,980), prompting investors to remain cautious about short-term volatility. Amidst heightened market uncertainty, more cryptocurrency holders are turning their attention to cloud mining platforms focused on stable returns – among which PEPPER Mining stands out for its consistent returns and global compliance advantages.

Cloud Mining: Creating Stable Returns Amid Volatility

Cloud mining offers investors a passive income stream from cryptocurrency with low hardware and technical barriers to entry. By renting remote computing power, users can earn Bitcoin rewards daily, regardless of market fluctuations or electricity costs.

Industry data shows that the global cloud mining contract market is projected to exceed $25 billion by the end of 2025, reflecting a shift in investor sentiment from high-risk speculation to stable-return models.

PEPPER Mining's Technological and Profit Advantages

PEPPER Mining is renowned for its intelligence, transparency, and high stability. Its key advantages include:

AI-Optimised Hashrate Allocation: Intelligent algorithms dynamically allocate global hashrate to maximise profits and achieve zero downtime.

Stable Daily Returns: 24/7 automatic settlement of profits, denominated in USD or stablecoins, mitigating the risk of price fluctuations.

Multi-Currency Support: In addition to BTC, it supports major cryptocurrencies such as ETH and XRP.

Convenient Mobile Operation: The app and web version are synchronised, allowing you to manage contracts and profits anytime, anywhere.

The platform is designed to make it easy for both novice and professional investors to "let crypto assets work for you."

Four Steps to Start Your Intelligent Mining Journey

Register Account – Register using your email address on the official website or the app. Deposit Wallet – Deposit your account using major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, and USDT (minimum approximately $100). Choose a Plan – Choose freely from short-term trials to high-yield contracts; profits are transparent and verifiable. Automated Mining, Continuous Returns – The system runs 24/7, providing users with a fixed daily return that can be withdrawn or reinvested.

Contract Type Investment Amount Period Total Return New User Experience $100 [£76.21] 2 days $106 [£80.78] AvalonMiner A1246 $500 [£381.03] 6 days $540.50 [£411.89] Antminer S19K Pro $2,500 [£1,905.13] 16 days $3,080 [£2,347.11] Bitcoin Miner S21 Pro $8,300 [£6,325.02] 27 day $11,885.6 [£9,057.42] Bitcoin Miner S21 XP $10,000 [£7,620.50] 35 days $15,950 [£12,154.70]

All plans run automatically, with no maintenance, no hidden fees, and no technical barriers.

Global Compliance and Sustainable Development

PEPPER Mining users are located in over 180 countries and strictly adhere to international KYC/AML standards, complying with the EU MiCA crypto asset regulatory framework.

The company deploys distributed mining farms in Europe, North America, and Asia, all powered by **renewable energy sources (wind, solar, and hydropower)**, ensuring both environmental protection and profitability.

From Speculation to Profit: The Next Generation of Crypto Wealth Logic

The rise of PEPPER Mining reflects a structural shift in the crypto market: from short-term price speculation to long-term profit accumulation. Through cloud mining, users can generate continuous cash flow from their digital assets, achieving stable, compliant, and sustainable passive income.

Conclusion: Let Bitcoin work for you, not the other way around

In the current climate of heightened Bitcoin price volatility, stable returns have become a scarce resource.

PEPPER Mining's technology-driven, secure cloud mining system helps global investors achieve daily profit growth in uncertain markets, truly enabling them to "earn money while they sleep."

Learn more at:

Official Website: www.peppermining.com

Business and Media Inquiries: info@peppermining.com