It appears the 'California Dreamin'' lifestyle is simply not compatible with the often damp, quiet charm of the British countryside. Just one year after making an emphatic, cross-continental move to escape the political furore of the United States, television personality Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, are reportedly packing their bags and heading back across the Atlantic.

Sources reveal exclusively to the National Enquirer that the couple has grown profoundly 'bored' of the UK, trading their sprawling, multi-million-pound rural retreat for the familiar, frenetic pace of American life.

The former daytime talk show host, 67, and the Arrested Development actress, 52, are said to have been 'climbing the walls' due to the absence of the lively social circuit that once defined their lives in Los Angeles. Their ambitious plan to put down permanent roots in England, which began following the re-election of President Donald Trump in 2024, has completely unravelled.

The initial relocation was more than a whim; it was a carefully calculated manoeuvre, both politically and professionally. The pair poured a reported $20 million into a magnificent farmhouse—a property measuring approximately 16,000-square-feet and sitting on 43 sprawling acres of British landscape.

As per reports, they have already listed this first property for sale, having moved into a larger, more modern estate nearby in a seeming attempt to make their British fantasy work. Now, however, even that has proven insufficient.

The £20 Million Retreat: Why Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi Fled To The UK

For a time, the move to the Cotswolds region, where countless British celebrities and wealthy Americans seek privacy and peace, seemed like the perfect solution.

A source explained the motivation behind the bold relocation at the time, stating that 'it got them away from Trump's America and provided Ellen a refuge to carefully plot her comeback without the noise and pressure that she had back in Los Angeles.'

It was meant to be a sanctuary, a quiet base from which DeGeneres—whose high-profile show concluded amidst controversy—could strategically plan her professional return without the intense scrutiny of the Hollywood media machine.

However, the reality of life far from Beverly Hills quickly set in, proving that a peaceful setting does not necessarily translate to personal contentment. The insider lays bare the couple's disappointment, noting that 'the day-to-day reality of life in the rainy countryside has gotten increasingly boring and frustrating for both of them.'

The issue is one of human connectivity and stimulation. The UK countryside offers beautiful walks and stunning vistas, but it lacks the immediate access to the kind of high-powered, entertainment-industry social life the stars are accustomed to.

Compounding the loneliness, 'so few of their famous friends have come over to see them,' the source added.

The Rain and The Reality: Why Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi Found British Life 'Boring'

It appears the move was particularly taxing on Portia de Rossi, who has reportedly 'not adapted well' to the change of scenery and the infamous British weather. While Ellen, 67, could immerse herself in work—being 'locked in Zoom calls or brainstorming strategy for her eventual comeback attempt'—Portia, 52, has struggled to fill the days.

'Portia's restless,' the source claimed, painting a picture of isolation and discontent. 'The weather doesn't agree with her and she's got very little to do except take long walks in the freezing cold or sit around the house.' This lack of daily stimulation and the perpetually grey skies have seemingly drained the colour from their grand relocation plans.

Ultimately, the desire for a return to a more social, sun-drenched existence has proved stronger than their wish to remain politically separated from the US. The sources conclude that the decision to reverse course is final: 'Both of them are in agreement that it's time to head back.'

The high-profile celebrity experiment with British country living has reached its definitive end, with the pair finding that even a £20 million escape cannot compensate for the boredom of isolation.

IBTimes has reached out to Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi for comments.