Ariana Grande's red-carpet appearance at the Golden Globes was marred by a fashion mishap that reportedly involved a £480,000 ($600,000) designer gown. The incident occurred when BLACKPINK Lisa's jewellery became caught on Grande's custom Vivienne Westwood ensemble during a photo opportunity.

The damage to the one-of-a-kind piece has raised questions about liability and repair costs, though Grande reportedly handled the situation gracefully. The moment was captured on camera, with visible panic on Lisa's face as she attempted to free her jewellery from the fabric.

During photos on the Golden Globes carpet, Lisa's jewellery became caught on Grande's outfit, prompting a tense moment that was clearly visible to photographers. Reports indicate that the outfit was damaged in the process, turning a glamorous interaction into a headline-making mishap.

The tell was not the fabric itself but the visible distress as Lisa tried to free what had caught, tugged, and left damage behind.

The black ensemble was described as a custom Vivienne Westwood piece, hand-stitched by the designer and valued at around £480,000 ($600,000). These kinds of pieces are usually loaned to artists by the brand, which can make any damage more complicated than a standard purchase.

Even when a celebrity can afford repairs or replacement, the bigger consequence is reputational. A single viral clip can overshadow the work that brought someone to the carpet in the first place, especially when the night was meant to signal a positive turn.

Grande reportedly said it was fine, a reaction framed as both strategic and gracious. Lisa's undeniable influence in the entertainment industry may have played a role in Grande's measured response.

The luxury-world proximity also adds context: BLACKPINK Lisa's boyfriend is reportedly an heir to LVMH, described as a luxury empire that rivals Vivienne Westwood in scale. In that context, there was little reason for Grande to escalate the situation, even after a costly mistake.

Lisa was not the first person that night to damage Grande's outfit. Earlier, when Grande greeted Kylie Jenner, Jenner's chair reportedly pressed down on the hem, leaving Grande unable to walk for a moment.

Reports suggest that Grande is wealthy enough to cover the full cost herself, even if the moment was uncomfortable. The singer's co-star, Cynthia Erivo, was reportedly elsewhere during the incidents.