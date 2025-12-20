Blake Lively has reportedly taken a significant legal step in her ongoing dispute over the film It Ends With Us, with her legal team seeking to block questions about her sexual history by invoking protections commonly known as the rape shield law. The litigation has drawn attention to a new aspect of the high-profile lawsuit, which involves the actress and the director and co-star Justin Baldoni, attracting widespread interest in Hollywood and on social media as the legal battle continues in the United States.

The source of the conflict stems from events during and after the production of It Ends With Us, the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel. At the end of 2024, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment, intimidation, and retaliation during the project. Justin Baldoni has categorically denied the claims and filed counterclaims, including defamation and other civil charges, some of which have already been dismissed by a federal judge, creating what has become a widely followed legal drama in Hollywood.

Blake Lively Seeks to Limit Sexual History Questions in Court

According to the latest court documents and reports on Blake Lively's legal battle, Lively's attorneys filed objections to questions from Baldoni's lawyers regarding her previous sexual relationships during depositions. The actress's representatives argue that probing her sexual history is irrelevant to the core issues of the case and could unnecessarily embarrass or prejudice the witness.

Invoking the principles of the rape shield law, Lively's legal team is seeking to block leading questions that focus on her sexual history rather than the alleged conduct. Rape shield laws are intended to restrict the use of evidence about a complainant's past sexual behaviour when it is not directly relevant to the claims being examined. While typically associated with criminal cases, similar protections can be applied in civil sexual harassment cases involving alleged on-set misconduct.

Authorities have noted that, in this instance, Lively's immunity means no judgment or liability would be established. Nevertheless, the procedure aims to clarify the limits of evidence and cross-examination during the trial. The actress's attorneys maintain that her past sexual history has no bearing on whether she experienced a hostile or unprofessional environment on set during the filming of the movie.

Justin Baldoni's Response and Ongoing Legal Battle

Justin Baldoni has consistently denied all claims against him, describing them as groundless. His legal team argues that the harassment allegations in Hollywood are entwined with power struggles, professional rivalry, and attempts to tarnish his reputation. Baldoni has also filed several counterclaims in the It Ends With Us dispute, although the court has dismissed parts of his case.

Reports on the celebrity lawsuit indicate that tensions between the two sides have escalated during pre-trial proceedings, with both parties accusing each other of procedural misconduct. Lively's team has criticised what it describes as aggressive or inappropriate questioning tactics, while Baldoni's lawyers have denied that their approach is improper.

The court has ordered both Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni to attend an in-person settlement conference, a standard step in complex civil litigation. Deadlines for settlement offers and responses have been set, though there is no indication either side is close to an agreement. A trial date has been provisionally scheduled for later in 2026 if the case does not settle, further heightening interest in the high-profile celebrity dispute.

The legal battle has affected not only the courtroom but also the wider entertainment industry. Several actors from It Ends With Us have said they faced online trolling as the controversy unfolded. The lawsuit has also brought renewed attention to previously hidden sexual misconduct allegations in the film industry and to the question of legal protections for victims who speak out.

Meanwhile, as court hearings continue, attention has focused on procedural decisions, the limits of evidence, and pre-trial settlements rather than the central facts of the case. The latest development closely followed by Lively's supporters and critics is her invocation of the rape shield law.