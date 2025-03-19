President Donald Trump has continued his campaign to shut down government agencies he deems 'a waste of taxpayer money', this time targeting the nation's publicly funded broadcasters. In a sweeping move earlier this week, Trump ordered the closure of Voice of America (VOA), Radio Free Asia (RFA), and Radio Free Europe (RFE), citing the need to reduce the federal bureaucracy and eliminate 'waste, fraud, and abuse'.

The decision has sparked fierce debate, with critics accusing the administration of undermining press freedom, while Trump's allies argue that these agencies no longer serve their original purpose. According to Trump's executive order, the closures are part of a broader effort to streamline government spending and return control to local and state authorities.

A 'Bloody Saturday' for Government-Funded Media

The shutdown follows a broader initiative to dismantle federal agencies, with the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM)—which oversees VOA, RFA, and RFE—being among those dissolved. Other affected institutions include the Office of Cuba Broadcasting (OCB), Middle East Broadcasting Networks (MEBN), and the Open Technology Fund (OTF).

Trump defended his actions, stating:

'Cutting these governmental entities will save taxpayer dollars, reduce unnecessary government spending, and streamline government priorities. By reducing the Federal footprint, President Trump is returning power to local communities and state governments.'

USAGM employees received notices placing them on indefinite paid leave, instructing them to cease all work-related activities and return government-issued devices and records. The agency also terminated contracts with major news providers, including the Associated Press, Agence France-Presse, and Reuters, which had supported its news coverage.

The scale of the layoffs has been devastating, with hundreds of journalists affected in Washington, D.C., and beyond. According to reports from NPR, both English-language and international correspondents have been dismissed, leaving vast regions without access to their reporting.

Kari Lake Appointed to 'Streamline' USAGM Operations

As part of the transition, Trump has appointed Kari Lake, the controversial former news anchor and Republican figure, as special adviser to USAGM. She has vowed to eliminate unnecessary spending and restructure the agency.

Lake defended the shutdown, stating:

'The US Agency for Global Media will continue delivering on statutory programmes but will shed everything that is not required. Waste, fraud, and abuse run rampant in this agency, and American taxpayers shouldn't have to fund it.'

Lake further claimed that USAGM had been manipulated by insiders and activist groups to 'Trump-proof' the agency, vowing to ensure 'accountability is the norm, not the exception'.

Outrage Over Press Freedom Crackdown

The decision has drawn outrage from current and former leaders of these media outlets, who argue that the move silences decades of vital journalism.

In a statement posted on his Facebook account, Michael Abramowitz, director of Voice of America, said:

'For the first time in 83 years, the storied Voice of America is being silenced. VOA needs thoughtful reform, and we have made progress. But today's action will leave Voice of America unable to carry out its vital mission.'

Similarly, Steve Capus, president of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, warned that the decision would benefit America's adversaries:

'The cancellation of RFE/RL's grant agreement is a massive gift to America's enemies. Iranian Ayatollahs, Chinese communist leaders, and autocrats in Moscow and Minsk will celebrate our demise. Without us, nearly 50 million people in closed societies will lose access to accurate news about America and the world.'

Why These Broadcasters Matter

USAGM and its networks have long played a critical role in providing independent, fact-based journalism to audiences around the world, particularly in authoritarian countries where press freedom is severely restricted.

For decades, these outlets have reported on some of the world's most pressing issues, including:

VOA's coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, delivering uncensored updates to audiences in Russia and Ukraine despite government crackdowns.

Radio Free Asia's investigations into human rights abuses in China, particularly the mass detention of Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

RFE/RL's reporting in Iran, Belarus, and Afghanistan, where governments routinely suppress independent media.

By shutting these broadcasters down, Trump's critics argue that the US is abandoning one of its most powerful tools for countering propaganda and disinformation abroad.

A Political Power Play or Fiscal Responsibility?

While the Trump administration insists the closures are about reducing wasteful spending, many see it as an attack on press freedom and independent journalism. The move also raises questions about the US's role in global media influence, especially as other nations—such as China and Russia—continue to expand their state-run media networks.

With journalists laid off en masse, contracts terminated, and critical reporting cut off, Trump's decision has left millions of global listeners in information blackouts.

Whether this is a bold move to trim government excess or a deliberate effort to suppress dissent, one thing is clear: this marks a seismic shift in how the US engages with the world through media—and the consequences are just beginning to unfold.