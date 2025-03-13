The Tesla Cybertruck, already a magnet for attention, has now become the focus of fiery protests. Frustration with Elon Musk has reportedly led some to set the futuristic vehicles alight, sparking outrage and a strong response from former US president Donald Trump, who has vowed severe consequences for those responsible.

Four Tesla Cybertrucks were allegedly set on fire in Seattle late on Sunday amid nationwide showroom protests against Musk. The blaze, which broke out in a lot in SoDo, Seattle, is now under investigation by police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, officials told The Post.

Tesla Under Attack

David Cuerpo, a Seattle Fire Department spokesperson, told The Post that officials answered a call about a fire in the SoDo area around 11:13 p.m. Sunday. Cuerpo confirmed that the fire caused no injuries, with the four electric trucks being the only items damaged. Firefighters relocated the vehicles to protect the surrounding property.

Though a suspect and motive remain unknown, this fire joins a series of events aimed at Tesla, as protests against Musk, the world's wealthiest individual, and his White House cost-cutting group, DOGE, escalate.

Just last week, seven Tesla charging stations near Boston were deliberately burned, and a Tesla dealership in Oregon faced gunfire. On Saturday, protesters assembled outside a Tesla showroom in Manhattan's West Village, shouting, 'Nobody voted for Elon Musk' and 'Oligarchs out, democracy in.' At least six protesters were taken into custody.

A Colorado woman faces federal charges for malicious destruction of property after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at cars and spray-painting 'Nazi' at a Tesla dealership.

Vandalism and incendiary devices plagued the Loveland dealership five times, including once following the suspect's bond release, prompting the local police chief to voice concern over a criminal justice system he described as having 'no repercussions to lawlessness.'

As these incidents mounted, a strong reaction came from one prominent political figure, promising a harsh response for those targeting Tesla.

Trump's Fiery Response: 'They'll Go Through Hell'

President Donald Trump, speaking at a White House event intended to support Elon Musk's electric car company, stated Tuesday that those protesting against Tesla should be considered domestic terrorists.

Trump sat in the driver's seat of a new red Tesla, which he said he intended to purchase, with Musk beside him, though he did not take it for a drive. In recent weeks, Tesla showrooms have become the focus of demonstrators protesting Musk's involvement in cost-cutting within Trump's administration.

According to Trump, 'they were "harming a great American company", and anyone using violence against the electric carmaker would "go through hell."'

President Showers Tesla With Compliments

The president called the gleaming red Model-S, part of a display of Teslas on the White House drive, 'beautiful' while explaining that security protocols prevent him from driving, so the vehicle would be used by White House personnel. He noted that current and past presidents are barred from driving for safety reasons.

Moreover, he made it clear he wouldn't purchase a self-driving vehicle, despite Musk's claim that it will be released next year. The White House showcase for Tesla's vehicles occurred after the company's market value had declined by 50% from its December high, with a sharp 15% drop on Monday, followed by a minor rebound on Tuesday.

Trump told Musk, 'You know, Elon, I don't like what's happening to you, and Tesla's a great company.' Musk, who is Trump's leading donor in the election campaign, has been assigned to reduce government spending via his Department of Government Efficiency dramatically.

Why Tesla Owners Are Upset

Wide-ranging federal workforce reductions, the elimination of global aid programs, and his public backing of far-right political ideologies have all contributed to a wave of disapproval from Tesla owners.

Social media posts from protest organisers described the demonstrations as peaceful. Yet, some incidents have been destructive, including deliberate fires at Tesla showrooms and charging stations in Colorado and Massachusetts last week.

In response to a question posed outside the White House regarding labelling these protestors 'domestic terrorists,' the president stated, 'I will do that,' a position subsequently verified by a White House spokesperson.

'You do it to Tesla, and you do it to any company, we're going to catch you, and you're going to go through hell,' Trump said. On his Truth Social platform, Trump attributed Tesla's stock price declines to 'radical left lunatics,' whom he accused of attempting to 'illegally and collusively boycott' the company.

Despite Trump's claims, market analysts pointed to worries about Tesla's production targets and a year-over-year sales reduction as the key factors behind the stock's downturn. Furthermore, UBS indicated that Tesla's delivery of new vehicles may fall far short of anticipated numbers this year.