As Britain grapples with an escalating cost-of-living crisis and looming recession fears, many are seeking bold solutions to revitalise the economy. Surprisingly, some UK politicians have found inspiration in the divisive figure of US President Donald Trump, giving rise to a controversial movement dubbed 'Trumpism.'

This shift has sparked significant backlash, especially following Trump's contentious meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which triggered mass protests outside the US Embassy in London. The country now finds itself sharply divided: while some hail Trump as a 'saviour of the West,' others vehemently oppose his upcoming state visit, demanding its cancellation.

Recently, a viral post on X (formerly Twitter) identified several prominent UK politicians openly supporting Trump. Here are some of those figures:

1. Boris Johnson: Britain's Trump?

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, often dubbed 'Britain's Trump' due to similarities in their outspoken personas and nationalist ideologies, remains an advocate. In January 2024, Johnson voiced his support for Trump's potential return to the White House, believing it would strengthen Western unity and stability. He recently praised Trump's stance against Vladimir Putin, claiming he would 'exert leverage on the Russians.' Johnson's support aligns with fellow Conservative Liz Truss's admiration of Trump's foreign policy stance.

2. Liz Truss Calls for a 'Trump Revolution'

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss, who briefly served for just 49 days, has openly backed Trump's re-election campaign. She stated to the BBC that 'the world was safer' during Trump's presidency, citing his strength against aggressive regimes. At the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in February, Truss passionately advocated for a British equivalent of Trump's 'Make America Great Again' movement, calling for strict immigration policies and tax cuts to combat what she sees as 'left-wing extremism.'

'We want men banned from women's bathrooms and women's sports,' Truss declared. 'We want illegal immigrants deported. We want taxes cut. We want a Trump revolution in Britain.'

3. Nigel Farage: Trump's Loyal Ally

Nigel Farage, the Reform UK leader and long-standing Brexit advocate, has supported Trump since his initial presidential campaign. Farage has spoken at several Trump rallies, famously stating, 'If I were an American citizen, I wouldn't vote for Hillary Clinton if you paid me.' Trump reciprocated by praising Farage as 'one of Europe's most powerful men.' Farage reiterated his unwavering support in 2024, highlighting his continued alignment with Trump's political vision.

4. Robert Jenrick: Drawing Ideological Parallels

Shadow Lord Chancellor Robert Jenrick openly declared he would vote for Trump if he were an American citizen, emphasising the historical and ideological connections between the UK Conservative and US Republican parties. 'It's natural for Conservatives to lean Republican,' Jenrick stated, reinforcing his alignment with Trump's values.

5. Suella Braverman: Trump as a Guardian of Stability

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman expressed admiration for Trump's presidency, emphasising his record of maintaining global stability. On LBC in July 2024, Braverman claimed she would vote for Trump if eligible, pointing out 'no wars were started under Trump.' She later attended Trump's inauguration and delivered a speech at the Heritage Foundation in Washington DC, echoing Trump's rhetoric by advocating measures to 'make Britain great again.'

6. Jacob Rees-Mogg: Supporting Trump's Border Policies

Former Minister for Brexit Opportunities Jacob Rees-Mogg praised Trump's stringent immigration policies, famously endorsing the concept of a border wall. 'I'd want to build a wall in the middle of the English Channel,' he declared. Despite criticism, Rees-Mogg continues defending Trump, dismissing his legal troubles as politically motivated.

7. Jake Berry's Call for Trump's Return

Former Conservative Party Chairman Jake Berry enthusiastically supported Trump's re-election during an appearance on ITV's Peston, saying 'Bring him back!.' Despite pushback from Labour MP Jess Phillips, Berry remained firm, criticising President Joe Biden's economic management and dismissing Trump's controversies.

Amid rising tensions, mass protests in London against Trump's foreign policy decisions highlight growing opposition, exemplified by movements like the Stop Trump Coalition. The UK's embrace of Trumpism reflects deepening political polarisation, illustrating how allegiance to controversial leaders can simultaneously galvanise fervent support and ignite passionate dissent.