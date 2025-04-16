The recent all-female launch by Blue Origin has sparked significant backlash from many female celebrities, questioning its purpose and environmental implications. This mission, which took place on 29 April 2025, featured a notable lineup, including pop star Katy Perry, CBS host Gayle King, and Jeff Bezos' journalist fiancee Lauren Sanchez — but it has faced criticism for being more of a publicity stunt than a genuine effort in space exploration.

What Justifies the Environmental & Monetary Cost of This Flight?

Among the most vocal critics, model and actress Emily Ratajkowski expressed her discontent with the mission in a TikTok video. She labelled the space launch as 'beyond parody', stating, 'You say that you care about Mother Earth, and it's about Mother Earth, and you're going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that's single-handedly destroying the planet.'

Her comments highlighted the dissonance between the environmental messaging surrounding the flight and the resources expended to facilitate it. Ratajkowski further questioned the rationale behind the flight, asking, 'For what? What was the marketing there?'

In a similar vein, actress Olivia Munn condemned the mission as 'gluttonous' during her appearance on Today With Jenna and Friends. She pointed out the vast sums of money involved, emphasising that many individuals today struggle to afford the most basic of necessities. 'There are a lot of people who can't even afford eggs,' she remarked, suggesting that resources might be better allocated elsewhere.

Wilde and Schumer Respond with Sarcasm

Olivia Wilde also joined the chorus of naysayers, sharing a Katy Perry meme that mocked the launch on her Instagram stories. She wrote, 'Billion dollars bought some good memes, I guess,' in reference to the absurdity of the situation.

Her comment echoed a growing sentiment that the mission prioritised spectacle over substance.

Comedian Amy Schumer also added her voice to the criticism with a humorous take on the flight, posting a video where she pretended to be a last-minute addition to the mission. In a light-hearted yet pointed jab, she quipped, 'I'm going to space and thank you to everyone who got me here and I'll see you in space,' while holding a random toy.

This sarcastic approach reflected a broader scepticism among the public regarding what many consider a frivolous waste of resources.

Mixed Reactions from Participants

While the criticisms have been loud, some participants defended the mission. Gayle King responded to the backlash during a post-flight press conference, stating that critics have misunderstood the purpose of the flight and that ultimately it was meant to 'make things better here on earth'. She also emphasised the inspirational aspect of the flight for young women and girls, framing it as a significant milestone.

Additionally, Lauren Sanchez, Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos' fiancee, invited skeptics to visit the company and see the dedication of its workers, saying "come to Blue Origin and see the thousands of employees that don't just work here but they put their heart and soul into this."

Despite the mixed reactions, the NS-31 mission marked a notable event in Blue Origin's history as the first all-female crew since 1963.

While it definitely garnered much attention, the backlash suggests that many do view such initiatives through a skeptical lens, questioning the motives behind high-profile space tourism ventures and throwing the future of such ventures into question.